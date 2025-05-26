What should I do in the event of a breakdown this summer?

Summer brings the idea of long road trips and the exploration of areas that you might not have travelled to before. It can all be done by car, of course, and going on a trip under your own steam gives you the freedom to pick and choose your route.

But suffering a breakdown during a long journey can prove stressful at the best of times. However, if you’re not prepared, then a mechanical issue can be a serious affair, so we’ve put together some of the tips to bear in mind should you have a breakdown at the roadside this summer.

Prepare

Before you even set off on your journey, it’s a good idea to prepare for a breakdown should it happen. For starters, make sure that you have breakdown cover in place and ensure that it covers areas beyond the UK if you’re planning to travel abroad.

It could be a good idea to store a small pack of emergency supplies in the boot of the car to help out if you get stuck. Items such as a blanket, torch and non-perishable sweets could help and a fully-charged power bank is ideal for keeping your devices topped up.

Don’t panic

A breakdown is never nice when you’re on holiday (StartRescue)





Of course, this is easier said than done, but keeping a handle on your emotions in the event of a breakdown will help.

Activate hazard lights and move to the left

If your car is suffering a mechanical issue, try to resist the urge to brake and instead use the car’s forward motion – if you’re moving – to roll to the left-hand side of the carriageway, using a hard shoulder if there is one. Make sure you activate your hazard lights and when you’re stopped, turn your steering wheel so that the front wheels are pointing fully to the left.

If it’s dark, make sure you leave your sidelights on when leaving the vehicle. To get out, make sure that you exit the vehicle from the left-hand doors and put on your high-vis jackets if you have them. If you’re in an unsafe spot, call the police immediately to alert them.

What if I’m on the motorway?

Make sure you get all occupants out of the car as safely as you can (GEM Motoring Assist)





If you’re on a smart motorway, try to make it to one of the highway’s breakdown areas but if you can’t make it to one, stop in the inside lane with your hazards activated. Get yourself and other occupants out of the vehicle via the left-hand door and get behind the guard rail at the side of the carriageway. However, if you aren’t able to get your car to the verge on the left-hand side of the motorway, stay with the vehicle and alert the police.

What if I’m on a country road instead?

If you’re on a smaller country road instead, then you need to activate your car’s hazards and get the vehicle as far left as you can to try and avoid blocking too much of the carriageway. Get everyone out and to safety before placing your car’s warning triangle around 45 metres behind the vehicle to help alert other road users to your breakdown.

From this point, you can contact your breakdown service provider to organise a technician to come and inspect your car, repair it, or, if needed, organise a tow.