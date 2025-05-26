BMW gives early look at upcoming M2 CS

BMW has released a series of early images showcasing its new M2 CS ahead of the car’s full later this week.

Photographed at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event at Lake Como, Italy, the new M2 CS is expected to feature a range of enhancements that will make it even sharper to drive than the standard M2.

From the exterior shots, a large ‘ducktail’ spoiler can be seen alongside more flared wheel arches and CS-specific gold wheels which will no doubt be lighter than the ones fitted to the regular M2.

There’s a large ducktail at the rear of the car

In a similar theme to the last-generation M5 CS, the new M2 CS does away with its central armrest, instead featuring a small leather pad with the CS logo embroidered on it. There are larger bucket seats, too, which will help to bring extra support during faster cornering.

Showcased in a flat grey exterior colour, the new M2 CS is expected to feature a series of lightweight components to bring the car’s overall bulk down. Unlike previous CS models, the M2 CS does without racing stripes – though there’s a good chance that these could be added in afterwards.

Stitched CS badges are inside

Though BMW has yet to announce performance figures for the M2 CS, it’s expected to use the same 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged engine as the regular car, albeit in a higher state of tune. As standard, it produces 473bhp, so it’s likely that the CS version will produce well over 500bhp.

Full details surrounding the new BMW M2 CS are due to be revealed on May 28.