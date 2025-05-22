First drive: Smart #5 electric SUV is a very grown up ‘Smart Car’

What is it?

(Smart)

Think small cars and the oh-so-cute Smart ForTwo readily comes to mind. The thing is, though, the brand (which is now owned 50:50 by Mercedes-Benz and Chinese powerhouse Geely) hasn’t produced that car for a number of years.

These days, Smart regards itself as more of a premium brand that solely builds electric cars, moving away from the ForTwo and concentrating instead on larger models. The growth spurt started with the #1 small SUV in 2022 and was followed by more coupe-SUV-like #3 a year later.

Now, the #5 has arrived, which is being flung into the bang-on-trend electric mid-size SUV market. We’ve had our first drive of it.

What’s new?

(Smart)

At a stroke, the #5 (yes, it is pronounced “hashtag five”) becomes Smart’s largest ever car, and marks a real departure from how the brand began over 25 years ago.

Under the blocky body lies the same Geely platform as used by the #1 and #3. And while its 4,705mm-long body would suggest that it’s a seven-seater SUV, it just comes with five seats. There’s a wide range of trims to choose from, including a hot Brabus model tested here, along with two sizes of battery.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Smart)

Those two batteries are a 76kWh (74.4kWh usable) LFP pack and a chunky 100kWh (94kWh usable) pack, with the former giving a claimed range of 288 miles. The larger pack has a quoted range of 366 miles for rear-wheel drive versions, and up to 335 for the four-wheel drive models. In terms of power, the 76kWh rear-wheel drive cars pack 335bhp, while the 100kWh cars get a 358bhp rear motor. Four-wheel drive versions with the 100kWh pack get 579bhp, while the Brabus has a frankly unbelievable 637bhp output.

Now, if you know your EVs, a range of up to 366 miles for a hefty 100kWh battery is nothing to write home about. But Smart thinks faster recharging times are more important than outright range, so the smaller pack has 400-volt and 150kW charging capability, while the larger one has impressive 800-volt and up to 400kW capability. Plug the big battery car into a 400kW charger and a 10-80-per-cent top-up will take just 18 minutes.

The only problem is 800-volt chargers in the UK are scarce, with 400kW ones being even rarer. Still, these types of powerful chargers will be popping up more in the UK over the next few years, so the #5 is well primed for the future.

What’s it like to drive?

(Smart)

The #5 drives really nicely and has an expensive feel to it. The ride is on the softer side, meaning the #5 takes bumps and lumps in the road in its stride. Plus, it’s exceedingly quiet on the move thanks to double-insulated glass. In other words, it’s perfectly set up for family life.

This range-topping ‘hot’ Brabus model packs more power than a Porsche Macan Turbo Electric, (yes, really) and cracks 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. It’s fearsomely fast, so it’s a good job that the #5 has sharp steering and feels agile on twistier roads. It’s just a shame that the extent of the Brabus tweaks – which, remember is a famous German tuning company – is just more power and some fancy styling details. Adaptive suspension, for example, could have given this 637bhp SUV some real sporting flair.

How does it look?

(Smart)

There’s a real Tonka toy look to the #5 that’s a real departure from the #1 and #3. While those models are curvy, the #5 is blocky. As much as we think it’s a good looker, there’s certainly a whiff of Mercedes-Benz GLB in the dimensions department, which is unsurprising given the family link, but also there’s an element of Jeep Renegade perhaps?

Either way, the #5 has a lot of presence and its overall look changes between model to model, with some versions favouring a more off-road-inspired design to the Brabus’ more sporty demeanour.

What’s it like inside?

(Smart)

If you think the #1 and #3 are a little too Mercedes-like, then you’ll be pleased with the #5 as there’s a feeling of Smart returning to its quirky origins. The design is nicely different from other electric SUVs and has a real sense of fun to it.

It’s also very techy – the top trim levels have two massive 13-inch OLED displays which work well and content can be swiped between them should you wish. The software is super slick thanks to a powerful chip called AMD V2000, while there’s a 10.3-inch screen for the driver, and some trims get a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display. There’s a big focus on sound, too, with the posh models getting a fancy 20-speaker Sennheiser sound system. Quality seems to be high on the agenda, too, as everything seems plush and expensive.

Smart designers say they have tried to inject the #5 with the same ethos of fantastic interior space that the original ForTwo had. It’s very roomy up front, and positively palatial in the back seats with loads of head- and knee-room. That five-seat layout also gives a massive 630-litre boot, which is larger than many rivals’ offerings.

What’s the spec like?

(Smart)

There’s a wide choice of trims, from entry-level Pro, through to the off-roader-like Summit model, plus the sporty Brabus.

Spec and prices have yet to be confirmed, but you can expect the Pro to start at around £40,000 with top models hovering at around £52,000. If Smart is true to its word, then those prices will make the #5 look like good value compared to some of its rivals.

Verdict

Whether you think Smart should only be producing tiny little city cars or can expand beyond one model is a point that is up for debate. It’s easy to get swept up in the argument that Smart is a small-car brand, and it cannot expand beyond the clever original ‘Smart Car’ of over 25 years ago. Brands like Mini and, to a lesser extent, Fiat, have shown that expansion can work.

Regardless of these arguments, there’s no denying that the #5 is a convincing mid-size electric SUV in its own right. It’s sharply designed, well made, enjoyable to drive and practical. Impressive as the Brabus’ figures are, though, the less powerful models will undoubtedly be the picks of the range. A further test of these cars is primed for later this year.