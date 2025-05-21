Toyota reveals sixth-generation RAV4

Toyota has revealed the next-generation RAV4, which will be a plug-in hybrid only for the UK.

Under the bonnet, there is a revised version of the old car’s 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to a larger 22.7kWh battery pack and electric motor. Toyota claims the car can travel up to 62 miles on electric power, which is 18 miles more than the previous PHEV model.

The car can travel up to 62 miles on electric power. (Toyota)

There will be front and four-wheel-drive versions available with the former producing a total of 264bhp and the latter making 300bhp.

The exterior design has an even more angular stance than its predecessor with curved front headlights, a flat front end, square wheel arches and deep bodyline creases down the side profile. Meanwhile, at the back, there is model-specific badging and LED headlights with a slatted pattern in them that follows onto the lower rear bumper.

The interior now features a 12.9-inch central screen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s cockpit. (Toyota)

Inside, there is a new 12.9-inch central infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s cockpit and physical shortcut buttons.

A sportier GR Sport version will be available which will boast lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels, lowered suspension and a hexagonal front grille. Inside, there are aluminium pedals, a GR sports steering wheel with sports seats, synthetic leather and suede upholstery with red stitching.

Prices and further specifications for the new RAV4 have not been revealed at this stage. However, more details will be announced nearer the car’s on-sale date in the spring of next year.