New Nissan Micra arrives with fresh look and 253-mile range

Nissan has launched its electric Micra, with the sixth-generation car returning as an electric model.

The Micra has been a core part of the Japanese manufacturer’s line-up for decades, but has now switched to battery power for the first time as Nissan looks to introduce four new electric models by 2027.

The new Micra shares a platform with the Renault 5, allowing it to offer battery sizes of either 40 or 52kWh. As a result, the Micra can bring a range of up to 192 from the smaller battery version or 253 miles from the larger. Larger battery variants offer a 100kW charging speed – or 80kWh on smaller battery models – which can take the car from 15 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

The Micra shares a platform with the new Renault 5

Plus, the Micra benefits from vehicle-to-load technology, which allows owners to use the car’s on-board battery to supply power to domestic devices.

The exterior receives a modern interpretation of the Micra’s round headlights, which now feature a ‘welcome wink’ when the vehicle is unlocked. A total of 14 exterior colour combinations will be available, too, ranging from Pure White to Rebel Red.

Inside, there’s a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, while a pair of 10.1-inch screens are used to display key driving information or multimedia features. Buyers will also be able to choose from three interior trims – Modern, Audacious and Chill – which tweaks the look and feel of the cabin.

A pair of 10.1-inch screens is used inside the Micra

Three trim levels will be available from launch – Active, Iconic and Sport – though further details surrounding what each of these includes will be announced closer to the car’s on-sale date later this year.

At the rear, the Micra features a 326-litre boot which can be expanded to 1,106 litres by folding down the rear seats, which can be collapsed in a 40/60 split for added flexibility.

Further details about the Micra – including specification details and pricing – will be announced later this year.