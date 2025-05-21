Shropshire Star
New Nissan Micra arrives with fresh look and 253-mile range

Electric model has been ‘designed with European customers in mind’.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published
Nissan Micra
The new Nissan Micra is here

Nissan has launched its electric Micra, with the sixth-generation car returning as an electric model.

The Micra has been a core part of the Japanese manufacturer’s line-up for decades, but has now switched to battery power for the first time as Nissan looks to introduce four new electric models by 2027.

The new Micra shares a platform with the Renault 5, allowing it to offer battery sizes of either 40 or 52kWh. As a result, the Micra can bring a range of up to 192 from the smaller battery version or 253 miles from the larger. Larger battery variants offer a 100kW charging speed – or 80kWh on smaller battery models – which can take the car from 15 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

Nissan Micra
The Micra shares a platform with the new Renault 5

Plus, the Micra benefits from vehicle-to-load technology, which allows owners to use the car’s on-board battery to supply power to domestic devices.

The exterior receives a modern interpretation of the Micra’s round headlights, which now feature a ‘welcome wink’ when the vehicle is unlocked. A total of 14 exterior colour combinations will be available, too, ranging from Pure White to Rebel Red.

Inside, there’s a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, while a pair of 10.1-inch screens are used to display key driving information or multimedia features. Buyers will also be able to choose from three interior trims – Modern, Audacious and Chill – which tweaks the look and feel of the cabin.

Nissan Micra
A pair of 10.1-inch screens is used inside the Micra

Three trim levels will be available from launch – Active, Iconic and Sport – though further details surrounding what each of these includes will be announced closer to the car’s on-sale date later this year.

At the rear, the Micra features a 326-litre boot which can be expanded to 1,106 litres by folding down the rear seats, which can be collapsed in a 40/60 split for added flexibility.

Further details about the Micra – including specification details and pricing – will be announced later this year.

