Fiat debuts Grande Panda 4×4 concept as go-anywhere compact car

Fiat has revived its Panda 4×4 with a modern-day concept based on the latest Grande Panda.

The original Panda 4X4 was launched in 1983 and quickly made a name for itself as a compact, lightweight model that could get further off-road than many larger four-wheel drives.

The new concept draws inspiration from that iconic original but uses the latest Grande Panda model as a base. The exterior of the car is finished in a Dark Red colourway with contrasting beige detailing in areas such as the Panda logos and steel wheels. There is also a handy roof rack for luggage storage and additional lamps for improved visibility when travelling off-road in the dark.

Fiat says that the Grande Panda 4×4 will have an electrified rear axle

Official images showcase some extra wheel arch cladding for additional protection, while there appears to be a small increase in ride height, though it’s not clear whether these attributes will make it through to production.

Fiat hasn’t disclosed what powertrain the Grande Panda 4×4 will use, but has stated that it will incorporate an ‘electrified innovative rear axle’, which suggests that a compact electric motor could be integrated at the rear of the car to help provide four-wheel drive. Currently, the standard Grande Panda is available with both electric and hybrid setups, meaning that both of these could potentially find their way into the 4×4 version.

Fiat says that the electrified rear axle could ‘enable the vehicle to deliver impressive performance in urban settings and on more demanding terrain’, with a similar use case being applied to the original Panda 4×4, too.

Fiat has yet to confirm whether the Grande Panda 4×4 will enter production.