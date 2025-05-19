Volkswagen introduces new trim levels for T-Roc SUV

Volkswagen has introduced two new trim levels for the T-Roc SUV.

The T-Roc is the firm’s compact SUV and is a direct rival to the Seat Ateca and Skoda Karoq.

The new Style Design and Black Edition Plus specifications replace the old Style, R-Line and Black Edition trim levels, with these two new versions adding more standard equipment than before.

The Style Design features black door mirrors and IQ matrix LED headlights. (Volkswagen)

Both models come with 19-inch black alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, a rear-view camera, a panoramic sunroof and metallic paint with a contrasting black roof.

The Style Design features the Design package, which boasts black door mirrors and Volkswagen’s IQ matrix LED headlights.

The Black Edition Plus features black roof rails, gloss black front bumper surrounds and a colour-coded rear lower bumper.

Engines will remain the same as before. The Style Design will be available with a choice of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, while the Black Edition Plus comes fitted as standard with the latter unit.

The Black Edition Plus features body-coloured rear lower bumper and gloss black front bumper surrounds. (Volkswagen)

The T-Roc R-Line has now been discontinued, while the new Style Design and Black Edition Plus variants will sit between the entry-level Life model and mid-spec Match.

Prices for the T-Roc Style Design increase by £1,000 over the old variant, starting at £33,205. However, the Black Edition Plus is priced the same as the previous Black Edition at £36,515.

Order books for the T-Roc Style Design and Black Edition Plus open on May 22, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.