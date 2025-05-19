Drivers should expect ‘extra congestion’ with 20 million journeys predicted each day of Bank Holiday weekend

Around 20 million journeys are expected to be made during each day of the late May Bank Holiday, the AA has stated.

The breakdown service provider has also issued an amber warning for traffic to alert drivers to additional congestion on the roads.

However, though 20 million journeys will take place over each day of the spring Bank Holiday, the AA says that around 50 per cent of these will be under 50 miles in distance, which suggests that congestion could be focused around local destinations such as retail parks.

Sunday, May 24 will see the highest number of leisure journeys, too, with over seven million drivers heading out to activities such as trips to the sea, sporting events or journeys to garden centres. Some 3.5 million have indicated to the AA that they are planning to take a long weekend break away from home, too.

Traffic hotspots include roads to the coast – such as the A303, M5 and A38 – as well as roads leading to Wales, such as the M4.

Shaun Jones, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With the upcoming bank holiday, we anticipate a significant increase in traffic. Drivers should ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off – Check tyres, oil and coolant levels and make sure you have enough fuel or EV charge for your journey.

“We also encourage drivers taking longer journeys to take regular breaks to avoid fatigue and keep everyone refreshed. By following these tips, we can all contribute to a safer and more pleasant travel experience during the bank holiday weekend.