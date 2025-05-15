Summer is nearly here and that means that should mean more opportunity to get out and explore the world from behind the wheel.

There is nothing better than having the sun shining, the open road ahead of you and a great car to drive.

Whether you’re looking for a two-seater sports car, a hot hatchback or you need something to take the family away on holiday, there are plenty of cars out there that do the job.

We’ve compiled a list of the best cars for summertime driving.

Mazda MX-5



The MX-5 is a fun and frisky little sports car. (Mazda)

The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best affordable sports cars in the world.

The latest ND model has been around since 2015 and is regarded as the best iteration yet. Its rear-wheel-drive setup and finely tuned chassis makes this one of the most entertaining cars you can buy.

Also, there is a folding metal hardtop version called the ‘Retractable Fastback’ or ‘RF’ for short, to make this little car even easier to live with when the summer weather gets a little wetter.

Honda S2000



The S2000 was Honda’s 50th birthday present to itself. (Honda)

Built to celebrate Honda’s 50th birthday to itself, the S2000 is heading towards classic car status. Launched in 1999, this two-seater rear-wheel-drive sports car can do everything you want it to do.

Firstly, it’s a Honda, so it comes with reliability and dependability built-in. But there’s also a driver-focused interior and the car comes fitted with one of the best engines ever produced.

The 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated VTEC engine revs to 9,000rpm and the short ratio gearbox is a joy to use. Also, with the convertible layout, summer drives don’t get much better than in a Honda S2000.

Porsche Boxster



The Boxster is a practical and premium two-seater sports car. (Porsche)

The Porsche Boxster is a sports car that not only comes with prestige, but practicality too.

Its mid-engine layout gives it a perfect weight distribution, allowing it to perform superbly around corners. There are two boots, which are of a decent size and the materials used inside give the whole car a premium feel.

The ‘S’ model is the version that will suit most buyers as it comes with a 2.5-litre turbocharged flat-four engine producing 345bhp and 420Nm of torque.

Alpine A110



The A110 is a nimble and good looking sports car. (Alpine)

The A110 is a fun, agile and exciting two-seater sports car that has lots of pedigree. It may have been around since 2017, but the A110 has aged very nicely, with it still managing to turn heads everywhere it goes.

You sit low to the ground, the sports seats do a good job of holding you in place and the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine is keen to rev. It makes a decent soundtrack, too.

Also, the A110 is a rare sight on our roads, which makes it even more niche and with production coming to an end later this year, it’s certainly a car that will be appreciated in years to come.

Volkswagen Up! GTI



The Up! GTI is an eager and energetic little car. (Volkswagen)

The plucky Volkswagen Up! GTI comes with bags of character and historic roots from its ancestors.

Under the bonnet, there is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 111bhp and 200Nm of torque.

To drive, its lightweight makes the car feel eager and energetic, while the three-cylinder thrum gives it a lot of charm, making it a very entertaining experience.

It’s available with three or five doors and the interior harks back to that of the original first-generation Golf GTI with the Tartan seat upholstery.

Toyota GR Yaris



The GR Yaris is regarded as one of the best hot hatches. (Toyota)

One of the finest cars on the market today is the GR Yaris and the latest version is the best yet.

Its four-wheel-drive setup, two limited-slip differentials and stiffened chassis mean that this car is capable of offering a thrilling driving experience everywhere it goes.

The 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 276bhp and 390Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes just five seconds and the car reaches an electronically limited top speed of 143mph.

Down a twisty country road, the GR Yaris is in its element with endless amounts of traction, a quick steering response and seamless power from its turbocharged engine. If you’re looking for a hot hatchback that will give you the biggest smile on your face, look no further.

Dacia Jogger



Dacia’s Jogger represents excellent value for money. (Dacia)

A sensible choice for families is the Dacia Jogger. This seven-seater represents excellent value for money, while offering a decent amount of standard equipment and plenty of space inside for your family.

There is a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains, and the car’s third row of seats isn’t too cramped, either.

It may not be the most exciting car, and its budget credentials do make it feel a bit cheap in places, but if you’ve got a big family and are going away this summer, the Jogger is a smart option.