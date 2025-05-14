Renault’s new Twingo heading to the UK, says boss

The Renault Twingo will be sold in the UK in right-hand-drive form, the firm’s boss has confirmed.

Though a concept version of the Twingo was revealed back in 2023, it hadn’t been confirmed that the production model would be sold in the UK until now.

The interior takes inspiration from urban life and the original Twingo from the early 1990s. (Renault)

The Twingo aimed to target a starting price of £17,000 when it was first announced, undercutting many electric vehicles currently on sale. Benefitting from the same platform as the Renault 4 and 5, the new Twingo also shares its underpinnings with the upcoming Nissan Leaf replacement.

In a statement, Renault’s CEO Fabric Cambolive said: “I’m pleased to confirm Renault Twingo will launch in the UK. I put all my attention on the challenge to launch Twingo in right-hand drive, because I believe a car under 20,000 euro equivalent has huge potential in the UK as well as Europe, both for opening up the segment because of its design, technology and dynamics as with R5 and R4, but also because it brings a new level of versatility for the class that I believe customers will respond to.

“Accessibility to EVs is critical for the future, and Twingo offers something new for Renault, and for all car buyers.”

The original Twingo, which was launched in 1993, was only available in the UK in left-hand-drive form.

Renault says that a release date for the upcoming Twingo has not been confirmed but that further details would be announced shortly.