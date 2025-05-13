Kia makes EVs more accessible to wheelchair users with the PV5 WAV

Kia has revealed a new version of its PV5 electric van for wheelchair users with the WAV.

The PV5 WAV stands for ‘Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle’ and has been jointly developed with the team at Motability Solutions, who specialise in wheelchairs, powerchairs and mobility scooters.

The van features a side-entry system with a ramp, allowing wheelchair users to board safely from the pavement. Also, there is a third-row tip-up seat to make it easier for carers and wheelchair users to gain entry from the side.

The van features a third-row tip-up seat function. (Kia)

Additionally, the PV5 WAV also features a 300kg-rated wheelchair entry ramp, located on the kerbside of the vehicle, along with a specially developed wheelchair belt fastening system to keep occupants secure when travelling in the vehicle.

Sangdae Kim, executive vice president and head of PBV division at Kia, said: “The PV5 WAV is more than just a vehicle; it’a a gateway to independence and freedom for those with mobility challenges. By integrating cutting-edge Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) technology with thoughtful design, we are paving the way for a future where everyone can enjoy the benefits of sustainable mobility, and our partnership with Mobility Operations is a testament to our commitment to making this vision a reality.”

Kia has not revealed prices at this stage or whether the PV5 WAV will go into production.