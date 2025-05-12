Summer road trip: All the essentials you need to pack

The summer is almost here and that means that a lot of us will be hitting the roads.

A summer road trip is a great way for you, your family and friends to get together and enjoy the warmer weather, which can be in the UK or abroad.

There are plenty of destinations here in Britain that make a summer road trip an enjoyable and memorable experience.

However, to make sure you are fully prepared before you go away, we’ve compiled a check-list of all the things you need to pack with you before heading out onto the roads this summer.

Take snacks and drinks



Take plenty of food and drink with you. (Alexander Borisenko/Alamy/PA)

Always remember to pack snacks and drinks with you. If you’re going to be on the road for several hours, it’s handy to take food and bottles of water to stay hydrated in the heat but you’ll also save money at service stations.

More importantly, driving while dehydrated and hungry can also affect your concentration levels, it can cause tiredness and could lead to anger and frustration. By driving in this state, it can cause you, your passengers and other road users to be at risk of being involved in an accident.

Phone chargers



Take lots of phone chargers. (Alamy/PA)

Take plenty of phone chargers with you as all of your passengers will need their phones topping up at some stage. Take more than you need as having a limited amount will only cause arguments.

Most modern cars come with USB-C charging ports but if your car doesn’t, you can also buy portable battery packs that will do the same thing.

Breakdown cover



Take out breakdown cover, as you never know when you might need it. (Alamy/PA)

It’s sensible to take out breakdown cover for your road trip this summer. It’s always handy to have it just in case, especially if your vehicle is older and prone to breaking down.

Having breakdown cover will mean that you can contact and hopefully be seen faster by a recovery service, and in some cases they can diagnose your car remotely.

First aid kit



A first aid kit is always handy to have just in case of any minor accidents.(PA)

Take a first aid kit with you as you never know when it might be needed. If you’re taking your friends and family away this summer, you need to make sure that everyone is safe and protected. If you’re travelling to somewhere remote, these can be the sort of things you struggle to get hold of on the road or might need them immediately if someone is injured.

Take some light entertainment



Electronic tablets can keep passengers entertained. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

If you’re going to be taking your family on a road trip and you have small children, taking an electronic tablet or devices can save some arguments.

Particularly if you’re travelling with children, it can be a good idea to be prepared with games, colouring books or activities that can keep them entertained and break up the journey.

Pack sun cream



Sun cream will prevent anyone from getting burnt. (Boots/PA)

As the warmer months are upon us, always make sure you pack sun cream with you as no one wants to get burnt on their travels.

Even if you and all of your passengers are in one car for hours, the rise in UV light can mean that you can easily burn when exposed to the sun without protection. If your kids are with you, make sure that they are protected first, as sun burning can be very painful and will make the journey a lot more stressful.

Take appropriate clothing



Pack appropriate clothing to suit the weather. (Next/PA)

If you’re planning a road trip across the UK this summer, make sure you pack plenty of the right clothes.

As it’s the UK, the unpredictable weather means the climate can change drastically very quickly, so make sure you have several types of clothes to suit several types of weather conditions such as shorts, trousers, tops, short-sleeve t-shirts and even raincoats.