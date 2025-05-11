First Drive: Aston Martin’s Vantage Roadster is a drop-top with little compromise

What is it?

The folding roof is impressively fast





But how does that work with the Vantage Roadster? The standard coupe has already shown a sharper edge, so can this drop-top version deliver the same? We’ve been testing it out to see.

What’s new?

With the roof up the Roadster is surprisingly refined





As with nearly all convertibles, the Vantage Roadster does feature some extra strengthening to help it maintain the same rigidity as the coupe, but even with this – and the roof mechanism – Aston says it weighs just 60kg more than the hard-top.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 4.0-litre V8 remains one of motoring’s great engines





All cars get an eight-speed automatic gearbox which manages power to the rear wheels alone, while a clever electronic rear limited-slip differential helps to distribute all of that horsepower and torque as effectively as possible.

What’s it like to drive?

The front end of the new Vantage is even more aggressive than its predecessor





That roof really is as fast as the numbers suggest, too and this means you’re always able to get some cover from the rain if showers suddenly appear, as they did on our test drive. The roof-up refinement is also very good; it has eight layers of insulation, and you can tell from the great isolation of both road and wind noise. It’ll help to make the Vantage Roadster more comfortable to use on a daily basis, that’s for sure.

How does it look?

The Vantage Roadster feels very controllable





In fact, there’s a near-endless selection of colours for the exterior of the Vantage Roadster, with our ‘Satin Iridescent Sapphire’ test vehicle looking particularly striking.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features plenty of user-friendly physical controls





Sadly, boot space has taken quite the dive, falling to 200 litres from the hard-top’s 346 litres. It does put a dent in the overall usability of the car, that’s for sure.

What’s the spec like?

The boot is significantly smaller than the one in the Vantage Coupe





Unlike the four-seater Porsche 911 Cabriolet, the Vantage Roadster only has two chairs. Having said that, the German car’s rear seats are hardly what you’d call spacious, though it does give you a little extra flexibility that this Aston cannot offer.

Verdict

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster feels like a convertible with very few compromises. The ‘standard’ Vantage is sharp and agile, and, despite its lack of roof, this has all been carried through to the Roadster. The folding cloth roof doesn’t take anything away from the Vantage’s style, either, and we’d argue that it enhances the look of this two-door further.

It’s a shame that boot space has taken such a dive, as it means that the Vantage Roadster won’t be quite a practical for those weekend adventures. But in all other areas, this is one Aston Martin which feels special inside and out.