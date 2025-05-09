More than a quarter of British drivers find car servicing and repairs a hassle – study

It’s been revealed that a quarter of British drivers find car servicing and repairs a hassle.

That’s according to breakdown service provider, RAC, who asked 1,050 motorists in February of this year about their experiences of vehicle maintenance.

The study reveals that 27 per cent of those aged between 17 and 44 find car servicing and repairs an inconvenience, while 38 per cent see it as a hassle. In comparison, just 15 per cent of drivers aged between 65 and 74 see vehicle maintenance as an inconvenience, too.

Furthermore, it found that 68 per cent of drivers’ biggest bugbear is the journey to and from the garage, while 47 per cent say it’s the amount of time the garage works on their car. Meanwhile, 42 per cent say not knowing how long they will be without a car is the biggest challenge.

Paul Coward, RAC chief executive of mobile servicing and repairs, said: “Simply put, keeping on top of servicing and repairing a vehicle is the best way to avoid it breaking down in the future. But it’s clear there are some common factors that conspire against us getting our cars looked at as soon as we should.”

He added: “Whether it’s the difficulty of finding a slot at a garage, a lack of courtesy cars, or the time we have to take out of our days to get to and from a garage, there’s certainly a degree of ‘repairs rigmarole’ involved that drivers would probably like to do without. And it’s those drivers who are short of time – the working population and those with families – as well as people who live in more rural areas who appear to be most affected.”

The study also revealed that 35 per cent of drivers get frustrated because they have to travel more than five miles to a garage, and that rises to 48 per cent for those who live in rural areas.