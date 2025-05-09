Latest Mercedes G-Class gets stealth look with new ‘Widetrack’ body kit

The Mercedes G-Class SUV has been given a stealthily new look with a ‘Widetrack’ styling kit by the team at Urban Automotive.

Urban Automotive is a Milton Keynes-based company that is a bespoke vehicle modification service, which specialises in some of the most expensive vehicles on the road.

The G-Class Widetrack receives 23-inch wheels, flared carbon fibre wheel arch extensions, a redesigned carbon fibre front bumper with honeycomb mesh inserts, a carbon fibre front splitter, a vented bonnet and carbon fibre light bar. At the back, there is a carbon fibre rear diffuser and a redesigned rear bumper.

Simon Dearn, founder of Urban Automotive, said: “The G-Wagon Widetrack retains the core design language that defines Urban’s identity, while signalling a bold and deliberate evolution. Its silhouette pays homage to the original, yet the refined proportions and newly introduced design cues clearly distinguish it as a next-generation interpretation.”

The Widetrack kit can be fitted to all G-Class models including the 4.0-litre V8 G63, 3.0-litre six-cylinder G500 and 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel G450d.

The Widetrack kit is available to order now via Urban Automotive, with customers able to supply their own vehicles for the transformation. No exact pricing has been revealed for the cost of fitting the kit, but previous Widetrack conversions have cost around £25,000 and £30,000. Prices for the standard Mercedes G-Class start at £141,065 and rise to £208,375.