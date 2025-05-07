UK Drive: Is the Mini JCW as fun as its predecessors?

What is it?

(Mini)

The Mini has grown a reputation for being ‘not so Mini’ ever since BMW took over the brand in the early 2000s.

Now in its fourth generation, the latest offering promises to bring back some of the original car’s fun factor with a futuristic yet retro-styled interior and go-kart-like handling.

But, what if you want more power? The Mini John Cooper Works has always been the model that sits at the top of the model’s range and the latest car has just received the full-blooded JCW treatment. So, is this new model a proper hot hatchback or just another sporty trim level?

What’s new?

(Mini)

The name ‘John Cooper Works’ is the pinnacle when it comes to Minis and this latest version continues to follow the footsteps of its ancestors.

There is more power, an increase in performance and the car features the same fun and fresh interior design as in the standard model. There are lots of sustainable materials used throughout and several different driving modes to make this new Mini one of the most entertaining cars on the road.

It comes as standard in a sportier three-door body style as well as a lot of exterior enhancements to make this variant stand out from the traditional cooking model.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Mini)

Powering the car is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit you’ll find in the ‘Cooper S’.

However, because this is a JCW, its power has been increased from 201bhp to 228bhp, while torque has jumped from 300Nm to 379Nm. In terms of acceleration, the car can do 0-60mph in 5.9 seconds and will reach a top speed of 155mph.

All models come as standard with front-wheel-drive, while power is transmitted through an automatic gearbox, with no manual option available.

What’s it like to drive?

(Mini)

Minis have always had that sportier edge when it comes to their driving characteristics and the JCW is no exception.

The handling is quick and responsive, while the turn-in is very direct with hardly any body roll in the corners. There are several different driving modes, but our favourite is ‘go-kart’ mode as it sharpens the throttle response and adds extra weight to the steering.

On the twisty roads, the JCW can really put a smile on your face due to its cheeky charm, however, there are a couple of irritations.

Firstly, the ride is far too firm, with the suspension managing to bounce and crash over even the slight changes in road surfaces. Plus, the car’s short wheelbase and poorly damped springs mean that it struggles to feel settled even fairly smooth roads.

Also, the bland engine note and horrible fake exhaust pops and crackles that sound through the speakers are very tacky and make the car feel less performance-oriented than it could be.

How does it look?

(Mini)

You can only buy a JCW in a three-door body style, but that is a blessed relief as it makes the car so much more attractive than the five-door Mini – to our eyes, at least.

The changes include a black honeycomb mesh-effect front grille, gloss black door mirrors, a rear roof spoiler, ‘JCW’ badging, while at the back you get a deeper rear diffuser and centrally-mounted exhaust tailpipe.

At the front, the traditional Mini design cues such as the circular front headlights, Union Jack-styled tail lights and gloss black wheel arch extensions remain.

What’s it like inside?

(Mini)

At first glance, the interior design is just like that of the standard car’s.

You get the same 3D-knitted dashboard material, a 9.5-inch OLED circular touchscreen, toggle switches for the driving modes and a head-up display.

However, the knitted material is finished off in black and red, while the bucket sport seats get a half leather and cloth-effect and there is red stitching dotted about the place.

Storage isn’t the Mini’s strong point with only a glove box and two cup holders really worth a mention.

Space is even worse in the back with cramped rear seats, hardly any legroom and headroom is just about acceptable.

Boot space is tiny as well, with just 210-litres or 725-litres with the 50:50 split seats folded down.

What’s the spec like?

(Mini)

Minis tend to have a confusing number of different specifications on offer, but the JCW thankfully is a little bit easier to comprehend.

All cars come with sportier exterior and interior styling, while there is standard climate control, the aforementioned 9.5-inch OLED infotainment screen, half leather and fabric seat upholstery and an automatic gearbox.

However, tick a few options and the price can soon escalate with our car coming with the ‘Level Three’ pack, which includes a panoramic glass roof, adaptive LED headlights and a head-up display. It adds an additional £3,800 to the cost of the car, which comes to a hefty £37,615.

Verdict

The Mini JCW is a fun little car with a lot of personality. It looks good, handles well and comes with impressive performance.

If you’re a Mini aficionado who loves the brand and wants the latest performance offering, then there’s no doubt that this new model will exceed all of your expectations.

However, if you’re looking for a hot hatchback that is practical, affordable and is easy to live with on a day-to-day basis, then something like a Volkswagen Golf GTI will make a better buy.