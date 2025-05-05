The Genesis G70 Track Day Special Concept is a go-faster saloon

Genesis is showcasing a high-performance edge to its brand with a new track-focused concept.

The G70 Track Day Special Concept draws inspiration from the brand’s Genesis Track Taxi experience at the Nurburgring in Germany, where passengers get to experience the famous ‘Green Hell’ in a dedicated G70 model.

(Genesis)

Much like the Nurburgring model, the concept gets a lowered and sportier suspension setup, as well as upgraded wheels shod in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. The body has also been tweaked with a bonnet air vent and a large rear wing, the latter of which helps to improve downforce at the back of the car.

In keeping with the ‘regular’ car, the concept also has ‘Nordschleife’ graphics at the front and rear, while the G70 name is emblazoned on the side of the vehicle in eye-catching orange. For a more distinctive appearance, the Track Day Special also gets yellow-coloured headlights, similar to the endurance racers that tackle the famous Nurburgring 24 Hours.

(Genesis)

Though there’s no confirmation of what engine the concept uses, it’s likely to be the 3.3-litre engine that you’ll find in the regular Track Taxi. There, it develops 365bhp, sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The regular Genesis Track Taxi is still available to book, with single runs around the circuit costing in the region of £100.

Back in August, Genesis stopped taking orders for its standard G70 and GV80 models, instead only selling the vehicles from existing stock.