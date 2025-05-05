New Jeep Compass will come with an electric range of up to 403 miles

Jeep has taken the covers off the new Compass SUV which will come with several electrified powertrains.

The Compass can be specified with a mild-hybrid engine that the firm calls ‘e-Hybrid’, which will produce 147 bhp, and this is joined by a 197 bhp plug-in hybrid model. However details of performance, engine capacity and electric ranges are yet to be revealed.

Also, there will be three electric versions to choose from, including a two-wheel-drive model with an electric motor that will come in a choice of two power outputs of 216 bhp or 234 bhp. Plus, there will be a four-wheel-drive model called ‘4xe’ with a dual-motor setup producing 380bhp.

The exterior design features ‘X’ shaped rear tail lights. (Jeep)

Jeep claims that the Compass in electric guise can travel up to 403 miles between trips to the plug and that all models will be compatible with 160kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent charge time of 30 minutes. However, the firm has not revealed battery pack capacities or driving ranges for all models at this stage.

The exterior design follows on from other Jeep models in the firm’s lineup with a seven slatted horizontal front grille, black lower body mouldings, trapezoidal wheel arches and ‘X’ shaped rear tail light designs.

The interior features physical buttons and up to 34-litres of storage. (Jeep)

Inside, the interior is dominated by two large screens, including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 16-inch infotainment screen helped by physical buttons.

Jeep claims that the interior has up to 34-litres of storage space and that the boot capacity has increased by 45-litres over its predecessor, now measuring at 550-litres.

Order books for the new Compass will open on May 6 for the European market and will be priced from the equivalent of £35,000. Deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year, however, it’s uncertain at this stage whether the Compass will be sold in the UK.