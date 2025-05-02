Shropshire Star
Kia introduces new EV6 with sub-£40,000 price tag

New ‘Air’ Standard Range undercuts the Expensive Car Supplement

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published
Kia EV6
The new lower-cost EV6 gets a single battery and motor option

Kia has unveiled a new, more affordable version of its EV6 electric vehicle.

Called the EV6 ‘Air’, the new car arrives with a price tag of £39,235, meaning it just undercuts the Expensive Car Supplement, which applies to all vehicles costing over £40,000.

Kia EV6
The EV6 can rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes

With its 63kWh battery pack, the EV6 Air will manage up to 265 miles on a single charge, while 800-volt charging capability means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can be completed in 18 minutes when the car is connected to a speed 350kWh charger. With a single electric motor mounted at the rear of the car, the EV6 Air will manage 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 115mph.

As with all Kia models, the EV6 Air comes well equipped as standard, bringing features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and heated front seats from the off. The widescreen infotainment system – which blends together two 12.3-inch displays – also includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easier smartphone integration.

Kia EV6
All versions get a large infotainment setup

As standard, all Kia EV6 Air models get a combination of black cloth and artificial leather inside. Outside, there’s the choice of standard paints in red, black, white and grey shades while a premium paint finish can be applied for an additional £675.

The EV6 is covered by Kia’s standard seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, with an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty covering the battery and motor. The new EV6 Air is available to order now ahead of first deliveries commencing later this month.

