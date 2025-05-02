Kia introduces new EV6 with sub-£40,000 price tag

Kia has unveiled a new, more affordable version of its EV6 electric vehicle.

Called the EV6 ‘Air’, the new car arrives with a price tag of £39,235, meaning it just undercuts the Expensive Car Supplement, which applies to all vehicles costing over £40,000.

The EV6 can rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes

With its 63kWh battery pack, the EV6 Air will manage up to 265 miles on a single charge, while 800-volt charging capability means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can be completed in 18 minutes when the car is connected to a speed 350kWh charger. With a single electric motor mounted at the rear of the car, the EV6 Air will manage 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 115mph.

As with all Kia models, the EV6 Air comes well equipped as standard, bringing features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and heated front seats from the off. The widescreen infotainment system – which blends together two 12.3-inch displays – also includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easier smartphone integration.

All versions get a large infotainment setup

As standard, all Kia EV6 Air models get a combination of black cloth and artificial leather inside. Outside, there’s the choice of standard paints in red, black, white and grey shades while a premium paint finish can be applied for an additional £675.

The EV6 is covered by Kia’s standard seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, with an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty covering the battery and motor. The new EV6 Air is available to order now ahead of first deliveries commencing later this month.