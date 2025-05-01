These are some of the best car accessories to take on your next motoring adventure

With the warmer weather comes the thought of a long-distance road trip and while you may not be heading away until the summer holidays, this period of spring provides the ideal time to get together some kit that can make a road trip a little bit easier.

We’ve collated some of the very best new accessories out there that could help make your next car adventure the best it can be.

Helinox Chair One – £109.95

The Helinox Chair One can make any adventure a little more comfortable





Weighing a little over two pounds, the Chair One collapses down for easy transportation and could be great to have packed away in case of a stopover or a last-minute picnic.

QuadLock Mag Bottle Mount – £39.99

The mount puts your phone at an elevated height





The Mag Bottle Mount takes advantage of this locking mechanism but brings it to a handy piece of equipment for adventures. The mag mounting system is integrated into the top of the bottle, making it a handy addition to any road trip photoshoot with the helpful add-on of providing hydration when you need it.

Yeti Roadie 15 cool box – £175

The Roadie is tough enough for all types of adventures





With rugged handles, it’s comfortable to carry away from the car, too, while an integrated drain system can help to get rid of any excess meltwater without having to tip the whole coolbox upside down. A range of colours means you can find one to match your car, too.

Nebo Edge 2K – £49.99

The Edge 2K can easily be charged up via USB





It’s USB rechargeable, too, with a full battery giving up to 25 hours of run time. Plus, for those soggy UK days, the Edge’s IPX6 water resistance will likely come in very handy.

Dryrobe Water-repellent Seat Cover – £50

The seat covers will protect your car’s seats from water and sand





Great for those on the go, they’re made from warm and water-repellent materials while an elasticated fit means they should go on all types of car seats easily.

Brompton G Line – £2,499

The G Line is adventure-ready but easy to fold up





The new G Line gives the Brompton an even more adventure-ready focus, with chunkier tyres and a striking orange colour that’ll help it stand out.

Big Agnes Bunk House 4 – £600

The lightweight Bunk House is easy to put up





The Bunk House is one of the Colorado-based firm’s car-focused models and weighs just 15 pounds overall. With space for four, it’s great for families, while a double-wall construction should make sure it’s toasty regardless of the weather.