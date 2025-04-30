Isuzu reveals new D-Max Huntsman edition at Commercial Vehicle Show

Isuzu has taken the opportunity to reveal the new D-Max Huntsman edition at the NEC’s Commercial Vehicle Show, Birmingham.

The D-Max Huntsman is all about driving in the countryside and incorporates an Accessory Pack to help put it through its paces on the rugged terrain.

On the outside, the pickup features 18-inch black alloy wheels, an under-rail bed liner, a custom-made drawer system in the load bed and a tow bar.

In the back, there is a custom-made drawer system. (Isuzu)

At the front, the vehicle gets a matt black front radiator grille, door handles and roof rails, while the side steps and all-terrain tyres give it a beefier appearance.

On the inside, there is a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, an eight-speaker premium audio system and 3D rubber floor mats.

The Huntsman Accessory Pack will only be available on the D-Max V-Cross model.

Alan Able, managing director at Isuzu UK, said: “The D-Max Huntsman has always been about delivering real-world capability for countryside users. With the latest generation V-Cross as its foundation and the Huntsman Accessory Pack enhancing its utility, this new edition is a true tribute to our heritage and a bold step forward in vehicle versatility. There’s no better stage than the Commercial Vehicle Show to reintroduce such an iconic model – built for the field, ready for anything.”

The D-Max with the Huntsman Accessory Pack can be specified in two configurations. The Commercial with no side windows or the Canopy with side windows. The former is £7,871 fitted excluding VAT and the latter is £7,956, excluding VAT – taking the total price tag to £45,871 or £45,956.