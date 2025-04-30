Honda Jazz used to make a bespoke music track

Honda and an award-winning saxophonist, Otis Lawrence, have collaborated together to make a bespoke music track from a Jazz supermini.

To celebrate International Jazz Day, Honda’s smallest model was used to make the backing track for the song.

The car’s seat mechanism click, fuel filler cap opening, remote key fob, and the opening and closing of the doors, bonnet and windows were all recorded by the sound engineers at Honda to accompany Otis’ backing track for his solo saxophone single.

Award-winning saxophonist, Otis Lawrence, pictured in front of the Honda Jazz. (Honda)

Nik Pearson, general manager of corporate communications at Honda Motor Europe, said: “With its style, sophistication and famed reliability, the Honda Jazz is the perfect bandmate for Otis and his saxophone. Since embarking on its European tour over 20 years ago, the Jazz has built up a dedicated fanbase and received a chorus of strong reviews – this is therefore a fitting musical tribute to our very own chart-topper.”

The Jazz comes with a hybrid powertrain as standard, which has low CO2 emissions of 102g/km. Also, it features Honda’s Magic Rear Seats, allowing for the seat bases to flip up, making it easier to carry taller objects in the back.

Furthermore, it has a boot capacity of 304-litres or 1,205-litres with the rear seats folded completely flat, making it one of the best-in-class when it comes to practicality.

The car is priced from £28,060 for the entry-level model, while the flagship Advance Sport comes in at £30,555.