Aston Martin DBX S brings more power and reduced weight

Aston Martin has revealed a lighter and more powerful version of the DBX SUV with the ‘S’.

The DBX S comes fitted with an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 717 bhp, which is 20 bhp more than the standard car, and 900Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and will reach a top speed of 193mph.

You can specify a carbon fibre roof and magnesium wheels. (Aston Martin)

There are several options to make the car lighter than the standard model including a carbon fibre roof, magnesium wheels and the deletion of roof rails.

The exterior of the car includes a new lightweight front grille, splitter and rear diffuser, while the door mirrors, lower body sills and side vents can all be specified in carbon fibre. At the back, there is a new quad-exit exhaust system and the rear bumper has been redesigned, too.

The interior is dominated by Alcantara. (Aston Martin)

Inside, the seats, centre console, headlining, lower instrument panel and upper trim is finished off in Alcantara, while the ‘S’ badge is embroidered into the seats. Also, the car comes with an optional Bowers and Wilkins 800w 14-speaker premium audio system, ideal for those who love music.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin CEO, said: “Over the last two years, Aston Martin has introduced an entire core collection of next generation sports cars as well as a new DBX; all with a new, entirely bespoke infotainment system designed in-house. The marque continues its focus on class leading performance, ultra-luxury design and innovation, broadening the range of products under each core model.”

He added: “The introduction of DBX S not only reaffirms our commitment to producing the most exciting, rewarding and beautiful cars, it also sends a powerful statement of intent about our ambitions not just for DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”

Prices have not been revealed at this stage, but order books are open now with expected deliveries to arrive towards the end of this year.