Isuzu D-Max pick-up goes electric

Isuzu has taken the covers off its first electric offering, the D-Max EV pick-up, at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show from the NEC, Birmingham.

Under the bonnet, the pick-up comes fitted with a 66.9kWh battery pack and dual electric motors to make four-wheel-drive.

It comes fitted with a 66.9kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. (Isuzu)

The manufacturer claims that the vehicle can travel up to 163 miles on a single charge, and accepts a maximum charging speed of 50kW DC, taking the truck from a 20 to 80 per cent top up in one hour.

In terms of power, the electric motors generate a total of 187 bhp and 325Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 9.9 seconds and it will run out of puff at just over 80mph. Additionally, the truck has a payload of over one tonne and can tow up to 3,500kg.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital driver’s display and LED headlights. (Isuzu)

Alan Able, managing director of Isuzu UK, said: “It’s a huge honour for Isuzu UK to host the premiere of the new Isuzu D-Max EV and to unveil the very first production model here in Birmingham. Showcasing the left-hand-drive version at the Commercial Vehicle Show puts us at heart of this historic launch, and we’re already working with fleet customers to ensure they can begin evaluating the D-Max EV well ahead of the right-hand-drive version arriving in early 2026. This milestone represents a major step forward in our electrification journey, and we’re thrilled to be leading the charge here in the UK.”

The D-Max EV will be available in two trim levels and there will be Extended Cab or Double Cab bodystyle configurations.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital driver’s display, heated front seats, LED headlights and front and rear parking sensors.

Prices are yet to be revealed, but the D-Max EV will go on sale in the UK in February 2026, with expected deliveries to commence in March next year.