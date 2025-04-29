Citroen reveals range-topping new C5 Aircross SUV

Citroen has marked 100 years since its founder lit up Paris’ Eiffel Tower with the company’s name by revealing the Citroen C5 Aircross in the French capital.

The new C5 Aircross arrives to sit at the top of the French carmaker’s range, coming in hybrid and electric forms, and will go on sale in the UK later this year.

The new range-topper carries over much of the 2024 Paris Motor Show Citroen C5 Aircross Concept car’s styling, including its vivid green paint colour. The newcomer adopts a boxier design compared to its predecessor, and uses plenty of design themes already seen on the recently launched C3 such as the ‘three-point’ light signature and chevron-shaped trim pieces. The new C5 Aircross is also the first Citroen to come with 20-inch wheels.

It sits on Stellantis’ STLA-M platform. (Citroen)

Inside, Citroen says the family SUV features a dashboard that’s been designed to look like a sofa. The interior is adorned with tactile fabrics across the dashboard and doors, and Citroen’s trademark ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats front and back. But where the interior really differs from other Citroen models is with technology, as it features a large portrait touchscreen that’s paired with a 10-inch screen for the driver and a head-up display on some models.

Citroen has lengthened the new C5 Aircross over the outgoing model to give more interior space. It’s 150mm longer than before with a 600mm extension in the wheelbase, stretching rear legroom to class-leading levels, while the 651-litre boot also has the measure over rivals, says Citroen.

The Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai rival uses parent firm Stellantis’ STLA-M platform, allowing for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power. The platform can already be found on the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, and will also underpin the next Jeep Compass.

The interior features a lot of tactile fabrics. (Citroen)

The hybrid will use a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, while the plug-in hybrid will utilise a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 21kWh battery nickel and a 123bhp electric motor to give up to 53 miles of pure electric driving, says Citroen. Meanwhile, the electric C5 Aircross will come with 73kWh and 93kWh battery packs, allowing a range of up to 422 miles between top-ups, with a maximum DC charging rate of 160kW. All cars, no matter the powertrain, will come with Citroen’s trademark ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension to give a pillowy-soft ride.

The C5 Aircross was revealed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of company founder Andre Citroen hiring the Eiffel Tower in Paris to advertise the car company. In 1925, some 125,000 light bulbs were used to emblazon the Citroen name on the French landmark.