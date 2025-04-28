Top tips for electric vehicle road trips

Electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly popular sight on the UK’s roads.

Improvements in battery technology in recent years have made them a more tempting proposition over petrol and diesel alternatives.

However, if you’ve just bought an EV and you’re new to battery-powered ownership, taking one on a long journey can be a daunting prospect.

So, with that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to make sure you’re fully prepared when taking your electric vehicle on a long journey.

Plan your journey

Make sure you plan your journey. (Alamy/PA)

One of the most sensible and helpful pieces of advice for any EV owner would be to plan your journey in advance.

If you’re driving a long distance, the chances are that you will need to top up at least once. If it’s a familiar route that you know, look at what chargers are available on the journey and then work out which one will best suit your vehicle.

Range anxiety has become a commonly used phrase towards EV ownership; however, with a bit of planning, you can prevent that from happening. All you need is to drive carefully, considerately and know where to stop off. Then, a long journey in an electric vehicle can be just as stress-free as in a petrol or diesel car.

Top up the night before



If you have a home charger, it will enable you to set off on a full charge. (Andersen EV)

If you have a home charger, one bit of advice would be to top up the night before. This means that you can start your journey fully charged, which means you have to potentially stop less and get to your destination in a shorter time.

All home chargers will be a slow AC 7kW unit, which will top up an average EV overnight, but it will just reassure you that your vehicle is ready to go in the morning when you set off on your journey.

Take snacks and drinks with you



Never drive on an empty stomach. (iStock/PA)

If your EV won’t cover your journey on one charge, stopping off to top up can take time. So, to ensure that no one goes hungry or thirsty, take snacks and drinks with you. This will make the journey less stressful, plus many public EV chargers are located on motorway service stations, where you can buy food and drink if you forget to take your own.

Also, driving while dehydrated or on an empty stomach can mess with your concentration levels, can make you easily frustrated and leave you less able to make decisions quickly – so make sure you’re drinking plenty of fluids when you’re on the move.

Manage your speed



Driving slower will enable you to stop less often. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Changing your driving style can help to eke out every last kilowatt from your EV. Driving an electric vehicle at 70mph on the motorway can drastically deplete the charge as the motor is having to work harder to keep it moving, however if you drop back to 60 mph, not only are you still making decent progress, but you can improve the battery’s efficiency and lose less charge overall.

An advantage to this is that you may not have to stop to charge as many times if you go slower, meaning you could get to your destination quicker. The dilemma is, do you go faster and stop more frequently to charge, or go slower and stop less often?

This is a question you need to ask yourself if you want to get to your destination on time.

Download EV charging apps



Zap-Map will give you a list of all the charging points on your route. (Zap-Map)

There are several different EV charging apps available on your smartphone. They can tell you where a charger is located, how many sockets are available and what sort of plugs they use.

Also, some apps will tell you how many chargers are in use at the time and will also say if the devices are functioning as intended. This is all here to make your life easier as an EV owner.

Examples of apps available to download are Zap-Map, ChargePoint, Pod Point and Charge Map.

Have a plan B



Always have a plan B if the route you take has congestion or road works. (Alamy/PA)

Just because you’re driving an EV doesn’t always mean that your journey will run smoothly.

If you encounter diversion, road works, heavy traffic or poor weather, always have a back up plan.

If you’re diverted off course, make sure you know where the next available charging point is, as you can find yourself suffering from range anxiety. This can add extra time onto your journey, which then leads to stress and worry.