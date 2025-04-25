Skoda Elroq vRS goes on sale priced from £46,560

Skoda has announced that the hot Elroq vRS will go on sale priced from £46,560.

Under the bonnet, there is an 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors and all-wheel-drive. In terms of power, it produces 335bhp and the car can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

The vRS comes with an 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. (Skoda)

The manufacturer claims that the car can travel up to 339 miles on a single charge, and 185kW DC rapid charging is compatible, enabling a charge from 10 to 80 per cent to take just 26 minutes.

The exterior features 20-inch black alloy wheels, black accents on the window trims, mirror caps and roof rails, sportier bumpers and the option of a new shade of paint called Hyper Green.

Inside features Lime Green stitching and bucket seats. (Skoda)

Other enhancements include sports suspension and upgraded brakes with larger two-piston calipers.

Inside, the sporty theme continues with bucket seats, a three-spoke sports steering wheel, Lime Green stitching, microsuede and leather upholstery. All cars come with a five-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch infotainment screen, a head-up display and a Canton premium sound system.

The Elroq vRS comes with a 470-litre boot capacity or 1,580-litres when the rear seats are folded down, along with a hands-free electric tailgate and a reversible boot floor with netting to increase practicality even further.

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence in June of this year.