Skoda Elroq vRS goes on sale priced from £46,560

The firm’s fastest production car will feature dual electric motors and 335 bhp.

By contributor Cameron Richards
Published
The Elroq vRS is Skoda’s fastest production car yet. (Skoda)

Skoda has announced that the hot Elroq vRS will go on sale priced from £46,560.

Under the bonnet, there is an 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors and all-wheel-drive. In terms of power, it produces 335bhp and the car can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

The vRS comes with an 84kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. (Skoda)

The manufacturer claims that the car can travel up to 339 miles on a single charge, and 185kW DC rapid charging is compatible, enabling a charge from 10 to 80 per cent to take just 26 minutes.

The exterior features 20-inch black alloy wheels, black accents on the window trims, mirror caps and roof rails, sportier bumpers and the option of a new shade of paint called Hyper Green.

Inside features Lime Green stitching and bucket seats. (Skoda)

Other enhancements include sports suspension and upgraded brakes with larger two-piston calipers.

Inside, the sporty theme continues with bucket seats, a three-spoke sports steering wheel, Lime Green stitching, microsuede and leather upholstery. All cars come with a five-inch digital driver’s display, a 13-inch infotainment screen, a head-up display and a Canton premium sound system.

The Elroq vRS comes with a 470-litre boot capacity or 1,580-litres when the rear seats are folded down, along with a hands-free electric tailgate and a reversible boot floor with netting to increase practicality even further.

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence in June of this year.

