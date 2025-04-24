First Drive: The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is as rugged as pick-ups get

What is it?

Sitting alongside existing Station Wagon and commercial Utility Wagon models, the new Quartermaster completes a trio of Grenadiers – but is it the one to pick? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The traditional ladder frame has an extended wheelbase of 3227mm in the Quartermaster – 304mm longer than the Station Wagon – and overall, it’s a very long vehicle indeed.

What’s under the bonnet?

All versions get an eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF – again, the one used by BMW – and performance is adequate. Zero to 60mph takes 9.6 seconds and flat-out, the Quartermaster will manage 99mph. As a proper commercial vehicle, the Quartermaster is restricted in terms of UK speed limits; however, with 60mph being the maximum permitted speed on dual carriageways, for instance.

What’s it like to drive?

But all of the Quartermaster’s on-road features do make sense when you head off it. With lockable differentials (standard on Trialmaster versions), a proper low-range gearbox and a suite of off-road modes, the Quartermaster feels unstoppable no matter what lies ahead. We tested the truck out through deep ponds and up steep gradients and it barely faltered – only its slightly longer rear overhang meant it couldn’t tackle slopes that were quite as steep as the standard Station Wagon could manage.

How does it look?

Being a fellow brand under the Ineos brand, British clothing manufacturer Belstaff is also tied in with the Grenadier – with Fieldmaster and Trialmaster specifications bearing the company’s name bringing additional off-road features.

What’s it like inside?

Rear-seat space is a little tight, given that Ineos has pinched some space from the cabin to facilitate that larger rear bed. Many of the same practicality issues that afflict the Quartermaster as they do all pick-ups, mind you – if you’ve got precious cargo, then an exposed load bed is never going to be useful, while getting kids or dogs into high-mounted rear seats will prove tiresome.

What’s the spec like?

Of course, there are loads of accessories available to help tailor your Grenadier to the adventure you’re planning. Roof racks, a removable rear winch and a darkness-blasting light bar are just some of the extras there to choose from should you feel the need.

Verdict

The Grenadier Quartermaster occupies an interesting area in the car market. It’s on the more agricultural end of the spectrum in terms of driving style, but for many drivers this will work just fine – providing you really are going out into the big beyond. However, if you’re mainly driving around town, then the Quartermaster’s sheer scale and loose handling might prove a little too challenging.

That said, you can’t fault the level of mechanical grit given to the Quartermaster. If it’s a workhorse you’re after, this Grenadier is one that is unlikely to falter no matter what you throw at it.