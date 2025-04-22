UK Drive: Can a recent facelift take the Citroen C4 to the top of the class?

What is it?

(Citroen)

The Citroen C4 used to be a stylish family hatchback that came with innovative styling and safety features.

A few years back, the French firm decided to axe the Ford Focus rival in favour of SUVs. However, in the surge in demand for jacked-up vehicles, Citroen had a rethink and in 2020 brought back the C4 nameplate.

The car returned as a hatchback, with slightly more ground clearance, making it easier to get in and out of. Now the car has received some updates to keep it looking fresh.

What’s new?

(Citroen)

At first glance, the C4 looks relatively similar to the old model. But look a bit closer and you’ll spot the new front end that incorporates Citroen’s new chevron logo with a redesigned radiator grille, and there is an addition of two new exterior paint schemes.

The changes continue inside with the introduction of Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort Seats’ and a new seven-inch driver’s instrument display.

But, apart from those changes, the rest of the car remains the same as before.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Citroen)

The C4 is available with a plethora of powertrains, including petrol, hybrid and electric.

We’re driving the hybrid model, which features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48-volt battery. It develops 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, while 60mph is dispatched in 7.8 seconds and the car will run onto a top speed of 129 mph.

Citroen claims that the car can achieve up to 62.1mpg on the combined cycle and that it pumps out 125g/km of CO2, which should help it make it cheaper to run.

There is also a lesser-powered model in hybrid format, called the ‘100’ which produces 99 bhp and 205Nm of torque.

What’s it like to drive?

(Citroen)

Citroens have always focused on providing a comfortable driving experience and the C4 is no different.

The car features the firm’s ‘Comfort Suspension’, which uses cushions in the shock absorbers to provide a smooth and silky ride.

Also, the car’s ‘Advanced Comfort Seats’ are extremely soft and relaxing and do a great job of making long journeys effortless.

However, you wouldn’t describe the C4 as a fun car to drive. The steering is vague, and the hybrid powertrain’s transition between petrol and electric is clunky and hesitant. That’s not to mention the very lacklustre automatic transmission, which can’t decide which gear it wants to be in when pulling out at junctions.

How does it look?

(Citroen)

The C4’s design features an SUV body with a coupe-esque rear end to give it a sportier appearance.

At the front, the car shares similar design cues to the firm’s Oli concept car from 2022 with its pronounced chevron logo. The chunky lower black plastic mouldings on the side profile give a more rugged look, too.

At the back, the centrally-positioned rear spoiler does affect rear visibility out the back, but it does improve the style of the car and there is brand-specific badging on the rear boot lid.

However, our test car’s rather dull shade of Eclipse Blue paintwork does make the overall design a little more anonymous. A brighter colour choice would liven up the car’s design.

What’s it like inside?

(Citroen)

Citroen has a history of making some of the most quirky interior designs, but the C4’s cabin is a rather sober affair.

Thankfully, the use of physical buttons is helpful, and there is plenty of storage dotted about the place, including a handy drawer-like compartment in the dashboard.

In the back, there are deep rear door bins, two seat pockets on the back of the front seats as well as phone holders integrated into them. Rear legroom is good as well, but taller passengers may find the sloping roofline causes their head to brush against the roof.

Boot space is good though, with the C4 offering 380 litres or 1,250 litres with the rear seats folded down, making it on par with its rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf. It’s just a shame that the rear bench doesn’t fold completely flat.

What’s the spec like?

(Citroen)

Three trim levels are available on the C4, consisting of You!, Plus and Max.

We’re driving the entry-level You! specification, which comes in at £22,595. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, Advanced Comfort Seats and Citroen’s Comfort Suspension. However, the lack of a reversing camera and a wireless phone charger is a bit mean at this price point.

The flagship Max comes in at £25,640 and boasts a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and keyless entry with push-button start.

If you want to go electric with the e-C4, the prices are even higher with the entry-level model starting at £27,650.

Verdict

The C4 is one of those cars that is difficult to pinpoint its market. Is it a hatchback? Or is it an SUV?

Either way you look at it, if you want a practical car that is superbly comfortable, the C4 will make a great choice.

However, the rather spartan equipment levels, dull driving experience and clunky hybrid powertrain hold the car back from being a class-leader in the small family hatchback and SUV category.