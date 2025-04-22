Renault 5 Turbo 3E goes on sale priced at £135,000

Renault has opened order books for the new R5 Turbo 3E, priced from £135,000.

It will be limited to just 1,980 examples and will be sold in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Japan and Australia.

Under the bonnet, the car features a 70kWh battery pack and dual rear electric motors that make it rear-wheel-drive. In terms of power, it develops 548bhp and 4,800Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dealt with in 3.3 seconds.

Renault claims the car can travel over 248 miles on a single charge, and that the car’s 800-volt technology can deliver 350kW DC rapid charging, which will take the car from 15 to 80 per cent top up in 15 minutes.

Prices will start at £135,000. (Renault)

Customers can complete an online form through the Renault website, where they can select a dealer to make an appointment to sign a reservation form. This will enable priority when the first cars are available to buy, plus customers will be able to have the option of a number painted on their car at an additional cost.

Ivan Segal, global sales and operations manager for Renault, said: “We are proud to have succeeded in involving our dealers, as well as first customers, in the pre-financing process of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. To achieve this, we have implemented an innovative reservation scheme, befitting this exceptional vehicle, a major image vector for the Renault brand.”

He added: “On one hand, it helps us finalise the development of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and launch the first units in 2027. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E could not have come to life without this entirely new process, which demonstrates Renault Group’s ability to innovate in the marketing schemes of extraordinary projects.”

Reservations for the car are open now, with first deliveries expected to arrive in 2027.