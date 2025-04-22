Mini returns to the Nurburgring with Deus-liveried racer

Mini is looking to continue its winning streak at the Nurburgring 24 Hours with its latest John Cooper Works vehicle wearing a striking new livery.

Following on from last year’s class win, Mini John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing will return to the famous ‘Green Hell’ to compete in one of the most demanding 24-hour endurance races on the motorsport calendar.

The Deus logo is flashed across the side of the car

For 2025, the #317 Mini John Cooper Works Pro will wear a brand-new livery designed with the motorcycle and surfing brand Deus Ex Machina, alongside BMW design subsidiary Designworks.

Stefan Richmann, head of Mini, said:”Our models have always been characterised by the combination of design and dynamics. Our Mini John Cooper Works, which will compete in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, takes this combination to the next level: Thanks to this collaboration with Deus Ex Machina, we are setting new, exciting impulses for MINI fans and motorsport enthusiasts. Both brands are characterised by creativity and attention to detail, which allows the creation of exclusive designs with a distinctly individual style.”

Racing team Bulldog works alongside Mini on its endurance races

The new livery incorporates a large ‘Deus’ logo and an eye-catching black and white design, while Mini says that the look of the car allows key information such as starting numbers of team logos to be ‘harmoniously integrated’ into the overall appearance of the vehicle.

The Nurburgring 24 Hours takes place on June 21.