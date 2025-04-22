Mercedes Vision V Concept previews a new era for the firm’s electric vans

Mercedes has revealed what its luxury vans of the future will look like with the Vision V Concept.

Underneath its skin, the vehicle uses a new electric van platform called VAN.EA that Mercedes says will be the start of a new era from 2026.

The van features 24-inch illuminated wheels. (Mercedes)

The exterior design of the vehicle features a chrome and illuminated horizontal front grille, a short bonnet and 24-inch illuminated wheels. At the back, the van uses 450-dimensional illuminated louvres which act as the tail lights and brake lights.

Inside, the interior of the Vision V is referred to as a ‘Private Lounge’. It features a 65-inch cinema screen with a split-screen function that can display video games in 4K resolution, which rises from the floor when passengers climb aboard. Also, there is a surround-sound system with 42 speakers, including speakers in the seats and there are seven projectors in the headlining and floor.

There is also a glass panel that separates the driver from the rear passengers and can turn opaque if you want more privacy.

In the back, the van features a 65-inch cinema TV screen. (Mercedes)

Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “The Vision V is the beginning of a new era for Mercedes-Benz Vans. It demonstrates, in the truest sense of the word, how we bring luxury to a spacious cabin and define a new segment. With that, we set standards in design, comfort and an immersive user experience – while meeting the highest demands for our customers.”

The Vision V is currently a concept with no plans to put the vehicle into production at this stage.