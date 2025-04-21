Rare Aston Martin duo heading under the hammer at auction

A pair of rare Aston Martins could each fetch up to £1.2 million and £1.8 million when they go under the hammer at auction next week.

The cars in question are a 2024 DBR22, one of 22 examples, and a 2024 Valour, one of 110 units.

The Valour is limited to 110 units worldwide and was created to celebrate Aston Martin’s 110th birthday. (RM Sotheby)

The DBR22 features a 5.2-litre V12 engine that produces 705 bhp and lacks a roof and front windscreen – paying homage to the firm’s open-top racers of yesteryear.

The Valour was built to celebrate Aston’s 110th birthday. It features retro looks, inspired by the V8 Vantage, and comes fitted with a 5.2-litre V12 engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The DBR22 doesn’t have a roof or front windscreen. (RM Sotheby)

Both examples are finished off in Aston Martin Racing Green paintwork and have covered very little mileage, making them almost new examples – perfect for an avid car collector.

The DBR22 and Valour both come with their original bills of sale and certificates of conformity from Aston Martin, to show when the cars were built.

The cars are currently located in The Netherlands, with the DBR22 expected to fetch between £1.6 million and £1.8 million. The Valour, meanwhile, is estimated to go for £1.2 million and £1.6 million.

The Astons will be sold through auction house, RM Sotheby, with bidding opening on April 23 until April 28.