First Drive: Is the Lamborghini Urus SE a plug-in hybrid SUV for all occasions?

What is it?

The Urus SE, meanwhile, marks a new stage for the Urus. It arrives with a plug-in hybrid system for the first time, but does electrification change the overall experience? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

As before, the Urus is backed by mechanicals from the wider Volkswagen Group – which is why many of this Lamborghini’s components are shared with Audi and Bentley vehicles.

What’s under the bonnet?

Yet with batteries fully charged, it should manage 37 miles of electric-only driving, while its low CO2 emissions of 51g/km showcase the more green-natured side of the Urus – slightly.

What’s it like to drive?

Probe the further reaches of the accelerator pedal, however, and the Urus transforms into an altogether different animal. The performance is savage and while the exhaust note may be a little one-dimensional, it’s still quite exciting. We did notice that the transition between electric and petrol power felt a little clunky at times, mind you.

How does it look?

You’ve still got a wealth of colour options available to choose from, with buyers able to pick between a near-endless choice of shades. However, according to Lamborghini, the most popular colour is a rather understated black.

What’s it like inside?

Space-wise things are top-notch – this is a large SUV, after all – and there’s plenty of room for those in the back, though headroom is slightly encroached upon by the sloping roofline. At 616 litres, the boot space of the Urus SE mirrors that of the previous generation car, despite the inclusion of the hybrid powertrain.

What’s the spec like?

Again, much like the exterior, you’re free to tweak and change the interior of the Urus however you’d like – and however much you’d like to pay extra. Soft, waxy leathers and soft-touch Alcantara all help to make the Urus feel like the premium car it really is.

Verdict

The original Urus was never going to be about efficiency and despite the inclusion of a plug-in hybrid setup, the SE isn’t either. What battery assistance has done is to give the Urus a wider band of usability, meaning you can waft around town in serene silence before awakening the V8 engine once you’re into the twisty stuff.

It’s an impressively dynamic car for such a large vehicle, and when you add this to the strong finish both inside and out, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why the popularity of the Urus should diminish as the SE any time soon.