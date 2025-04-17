Subaru expands its EV lineup with new Trailseeker and updated Solterra SUVs

Subaru has revealed two new electric SUVs at this year’s New York Auto Show with the Trailseeker and updated Solterra.

The Trailseeker is a completely new model and uses Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system, which incorporates several different drive modes to improve its off-road capabilities.

The Trailseeker comes with all-wheel-drive. (Subaru)

Under the bonnet, there’s a 74kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce a total of 375bhp. Plus, Subaru claims the car can travel up to 260 miles between trips to the plug.

The car’s exterior design features black plastic wheel arches, roof rails, a single rear light bar and brand-specific lettering on the tailgate.

The Solterra has received a new exterior design with an updated interior to keep it looking fresh against its rivals.

The Solterra gets a new nose and updated headlight design. (Subaru)

At the front, the car features redesigned front headlights, a new front bumper and updated alloy wheels.

Inside, there is a square-shaped steering wheel and Subaru’s new 14-inch multimedia infotainment touchscreen that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The updated Solterra gets a square-shaped steering wheel. (Subaru)

Furthermore, the car comes with a larger 74.4kWh battery pack and electric motor. Subaru claims it increases the electric range by 25 per cent, now travelling 285 miles on a single charge, compared to 257 miles on the outgoing model. Also, 150kW DC rapid charging is compatible, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take less than 35 minutes.

Both cars will be on display at the New York Auto Show, which runs from April 18 to April 27.

Prices and specifications for both models are yet to be revealed, but the Solterra will go on sale early next year, and the Trailseeker will follow by the summer of 2026.