The Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution is the world’s most powerful production car

Hennessey has revealed the new Venom F5 Evolution hypercar which arrives as the world’s most powerful production car.

Hennessey is an American car firm that specialises in producing some of the world’s fastest and most expensive road cars, and the Venom F5 Evolution is its latest creation.

Under the bonnet, the car features a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that develops a total of 2,059 bhp and 1,959Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the car can go from 0-200mph in just 10.3 seconds – although a top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

The car can go from 0-200mph in 10.3 seconds. (Hennessey)

To make the car as light as possible, the Venom F5 Evolution features carbon bucket sports seats, a sports exhaust and even carbon fibre cup holders. Meanwhile, a new and improved adaptive suspension setup allows the car to be more stable at higher speed around a race track or for just cruising along a motorway.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “During the past three years we’ve delivered nearly 30 F5s to clients all around the world. Some of our owners requested even more power, which led us to develop the new Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution – the world’s most powerful internal-combustion powered hypercar.”

Prices for the Venom F5 Evolution have yet to be announced, but it’s likely that the car will carry a hefty premium over the standard Venom’s £1.6 million price tag.