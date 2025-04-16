Mercedes G-Class Edition Stronger harks back to the 1980s

Mercedes has revealed a limited-run version of the G-Class SUV with the Edition Stronger.

Harking back to the original car from 1979, the Edition Stronger keeps all of the modern safety and technology of the latest G-Class, with design cues from the model of yesteryear.

The exterior features orange-coloured indicator lenses, five-spoke alloy wheels, black front radiator grille, bumpers, flared wheel arches and door mirrors. Other details include front and rear mud flaps, protective grilles for the front headlights and all-terrain tyres to help with the car’s off-road capabilities.

The interior features Dove Grey fabric on the seats and a numbered plaque. (Mercedes)

Inside, the retro theme continues with black leather seats while the centre sections are finished off in Dove Grey fabric – a popular choice of material at the time of the 1980s. The passenger grab handle located on the dashboard bears the lettering ‘Stronger Than the 1980s’ and all cars come with a numbered ‘1 of 460’ plaque on the centre console.

The Edition Stronger will be limited to just 460 units worldwide. (Mercedes)

Under the bonnet, the car is available with a choice of two engines. There’s a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six diesel, badged ‘G450d’, or a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol badged ‘G500’. The former produces 367bhp, while the latter pumps out a healthy 455bhp.

Prices for the Edition Stronger start at £152,815 and production is capped at just 460 units worldwide. Order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.