The Project Safari is a rough and ready Lotus Elise S1 from Lost Automotive

Get Lost Automotive has revealed its first model with the Project Safari.

The firm was founded by photographer George Williams, and the Project Safari is an off-road-ready take on the lightweight Lotus Elise S1.

The S1 kicked off Lotus Elise production and started what would become one of the Norfolk-based brand’s most popular model ranges.

A completely bespoke suspension system has been fitted

The Project Safari, however, brings a more go-anywhere design than the original S1, with the exterior featuring a custom roof scoop, bespoke rectangular headlights, four LED front spotlights, wheel arch extensions, a raised ride height and chunky all-terrain tyres.

The car incorporates a bespoke suspension setup along with a new powertrain, a limited-slip differential and a hydraulic handbrake. Details of the car’s power and performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

Inside, the interior has been completely redesigned using some of the highest quality materials, however, no detailed images of the cabin have been revealed at this stage.

There’s a huge air scoop above the cabin

Williams said: “The idea of taking an Elise off-road might sound ridiculous, and that’s exactly why we leaned into it. That one silly idea gave us real creative freedom. Every element was considered from the ground up, not just to look good in isolation, but to enhance the character and capability of the entire car.”

He added: “This is not a modified Elise, it’s our interpretation of what the platform had to offer. Everything has been considered – from the design to the drive – all in pursuit of creating something that’s fun. If you get it, you get us. If not? Get Lost.”

Prices have not been revealed at this stage, but customer builds for the Project Safari will commence later this year.