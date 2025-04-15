Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur go stealth with new Black Edition

Bentley has released a stealthy new version of its Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur.

The new Black Edition – which will be limited to 400 units in total worldwide – brings a host of gloss black elements to Bentley’s high-performance models. Highlights include gloss black ‘Winged B’ badges at the front of rear of the car, alongside specific Black Edition logos.

All versions ride on 22-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels finished in gloss black, though an alternative duo-tone of black and bright machined finish is also available. Contrasting the wheels are eye-catching Mandarin orange brake calipers.

The Flying Spur also gets the Black Edition treatment

All Black Edition cars get Bentley’s High Performance Hybrid powertrains, which feature a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 linked with an electric motor and battery. With 671bhp and 930Nm of torque, this setup is more potent than the previous-generation GT Speed models with their W12 engines.

As a result, the Continental GT will go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, while it’ll take the Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur saloon 3.7 seconds to manage the same. Thanks to the large battery on board, all versions can still travel a claimed 50 miles on electric-only power.

Just 400 examples will be made worldwide

All Black Edition cars get Bentley’s Performance Active Chassis, which allows drivers to tweak the car’s ride depending on the situation. Comfort, for instance, gives the car a softer ride while Sport sharpens things up for a more dynamic experience.

While Bentley has yet to announce pricing for the new Black Edition models, expect them to command a premium over the standard prices which come in at around £236,000 for the Continental GT and £226,500 for the Flying Spur.