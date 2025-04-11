Toyota C-HR range is brightened up with the Orange Edition

Toyota has revealed a new flagship model for the C-HR SUV with the Orange Edition.

The exterior is finished off in Metallic Oxide Orange paintwork, along with a two-tone black roof.

Inside, there is synthetic leather and suede seat upholstery, while the material finds its way onto the door panels, too. The door trims, instrument panel and gear shift knob are painted in gloss black.

Standard equipment includes a head-up display, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, climate control, sports front seats and Adaptive automatic high-beam LED headlights.

Inside features synthetic leather and suede upholstery. (Toyota)

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of a regular 1.8-litre petrol-electric hybrid or a 2.0-litre plug-in variant. The former produces 142bhp and the latter puts out 226bhp and can do a claimed 41 miles on electric power alone.

Toyota is offering the C-HR Orange Edition with several option packs to make the car stand out. The Adventure pack adds side steps, front and rear body skirts. The Style pack includes chrome fog lamp surrounds and the Protection+ pack features mud flaps, a rubber boot liner and rubber floor mats.

Order books are open now for the Orange Edition, with prices starting at £39,295 and rising to £43,645 for the plug-in hybrid variant. Deliveries are expected to commence later this year.