‘Ford Power Promise’ offers free electric home charger and installation for EV owners

Ford is to offer a free home charger and installation for owners who order a new EV as part of its new Power Promise’ programme.

The move is aimed at incentivising more drivers to switch to an electric vehicle by making them cheaper to maintain.

Owners will receive a complementary five-year service plan as well as five-years of towing assistance, which aims to help out those who run out of charge.

Also, all Ford electric models will come with an eight-year or 100,000-mile battery and component warranty, to help ensure the customer has complete peace of mind.

The incentive is to help those switching to an EV easier. (Ford)

Lisa Brankin, chair and managing director of Ford UK, said: “Switching into an electric vehicle for the first time can be a daunting prospect for some drivers, so Ford has decided to simplify and de-stress the entire ownership experience by launching a one-of-a-kind promise to new electric car buyers.”

“This commitment from Ford aims to entice new buyers into the exciting world of electric vehicles and stimulate additional demand for our freshest-ever lineup of electric passenger cars.”

The offer will be available on the Explorer, Capri, Mustang Mach-E, E-Tourneo Custom, E-Tourneo Courier and the new Puma Gen-E.

The Ford Power Promise programme is available on electric vehicles ordered before December 31 this year.