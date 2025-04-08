Volvo’s updated XC60 to start from £49,240

Volvo has confirmed pricing for its updated XC60, which hits the road at £49,240.

Available with both mild- and plug-in hybrid setups, the new XC60 gains an updated exterior design with a revised grille and new alloy wheel options. The rear light clusters of the new XC60 feature a darkened finish, too.

Inside, there’s a new 11.2-inch infotainment system similar to that found in the EX30, EX90, XC90 and ES90 models. As a result, it has a faster processor for more responsive inputs, ensuring a more user-friendly experience.

The XC60 gains an upgraded screen

In addition, the centre console has been redesigned – as well as the wireless charging pad – while extra sound insulation should help the XC60 to remain even more hushed at speed.

Volvo has also added a new Single motor variant to its seven-seater EX90, too, bringing a range of up to 380 miles from a single charge and a 0-60mph time of 8.2 seconds. A new Plus trim level brings a new lower entry price to the EX90, too, with the electric SUV now starting from £82,660.

Pricing for the new Cross Country has also been announced

Pricing for the new EX30 Cross Country – which gets a more rugged look and a raised ride height over the standard car – has also been announced. It’s available to order now, with prices starting from £47,060.

Both the EC40 and EX40 models have been given a larger battery, too. Single Motor Extended Range versions get a 79kWh battery, up on the 75kWh version available previously. As a result, there’s a 15-mile boost in range, up to a total of 360 miles for the EC40 and 358 miles for the EX40.