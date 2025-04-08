These are some of the best SUV alternatives available today

The SUV market is booming at the moment. Buyers are flocking to these high-riding models, and, as a result, you’ll find that most manufacturers offer at least one SUV within their range. However, sometimes an SUV isn’t fit for purpose – but what if you want the same level of practicality and spaciousness?

In this feature, we’re going to be exploring some of the key alternatives to an SUV if you’re in the market for something a little different.

Volvo V60

The V60 and V90 will be available to order from July. (Volvo)





The V60 is Volvo’s smallest estate car but it delivers a high level of space alongside a well-made interior. You’ll find it equipped with a range of efficient mild- and plug-in hybrid engines, too.

Volkswagen Golf

The hybrid Golf has been improved





With its large boot, the Golf has more than enough luggage room to rival most SUVs, too.

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

(Toyota)





You could also take a look at the Suzuki Swace – it’s practically identical to the Toyota and is even built in the same factory.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

The 2 Series Active Tourer is one of BMW’s most practical models





It’s quiet when you’re on the move, too, while good on-road manners make the 2 Series Active Tourer more fun to drive than you might originally think.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

The ID.Buzz can be ordered with a long-wheel-base seven-seater option. (Volkswagen)





It’s got an electric range of up to 293 miles, too, which is more than enough for most adventures.

Mercedes B-Class

The B-Class offers far more interior space than the similarly-sized A-Class. (Mercedes)





The B-Class is available with a good range of engines, including a new plug-in hybrid which can deliver up to 42 miles of electric-only range.

Skoda Fabia

The Fabia for 2024 will come with a new 1.0-litre Tai petrol engine. (Credit: Skoda Media)





You can also get the Fabia in sporty Monte Carlo trim which adds in larger alloy wheels and a variety of gloss black elements for a more dynamic feel.