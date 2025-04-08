First Drive: Is the Xpeng G6 a new electric SUV that’ll make waves?

What is it?

A long wheelbase means there’s plenty of space inside





But with such a wide number of alternatives, can the G6 do enough to stand out and is it worth considering? We’ve been testing it to find out.

What’s new?

The main screen could do with some quick-access buttons





For now, it’s just the G6 which is available but Xpeng does produce other cars for different markets, so it’s likely that this model will be joined by several more soon.

What’s under the bonnet?

The G6 gets slim headlights





Output-wise, the G6’s single electric motor dishes out 255bhp and 440Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds. Xpeng has also equipped the G6 with a super-fast charging speed of 280kW, which means you could finish a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes when connected to a suitably rapid charger.

What’s it like to drive?

The G6 arrives into a very busy segment





But one of the most disappointing aspects is the sheer lack of communication from the front wheels. The steering is super-light and as a result, you’re not getting a clear idea of which direction the front wheels are pointing. This is less of an issue when you’re travelling on the motorway, but for country lanes or twistier sections of roads, it makes the G6 harder to pilot. That said, the range that the G6 delivered was bang-on with the claimed total, while its efficiency was reasonable during mixed driving conditions.

How does it look?

The rear of the car also gets sharp lights





In Standard Range configuration, you’re not flush with colour options, either, with just four – Arctic White, Graphite Grey, Midnight Black and Silver Frost – making up a rather dismal selection. Even a red or a blue option might help to spark a little life into the exterior. The only bright option is on Long Range versions – the eye-catching ‘Fiery Orange’ – which, to our eyes, helps to make the G6 look a lot more interesting.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is dominated by screens





Storage is good, too, with plenty of cubbies dotted here, there and everywhere. Plus, the G6’s 571-litre boot is well-sized and is only just shy of the 585-litre space you’ll find in the Skoda Enyaq – one of the most practical EVs around.

What’s the spec like?

The large boot can be extended by folding down the rear seats





For context, the entry-level Skoda Enyaq – which offers a similar range to the G6 – starts at £39,010, but doesn’t get electric seats or as speedier a charging speed. It does, however, have a more user-friendly screen setup.

Verdict

The G6 is something of a mixed bag. On the one hand, it offers plenty of space and feels practical enough to cope with family life. You can’t argue with the levels of equipment, either, though we’d really like more physical controls to help make this car easier – and safer – to interact with on a daily basis. The fast charging speed is another plus point.

But the G6’s rather uncommunicative steering and poor body control let the side down, while the lack of personalisation colour-wise might be a barrier for some. However, if standard equipment is your primary focus – alongside a reasonable price – then the G6 could be worth checking out.