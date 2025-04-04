Drivers set to undertake more than 21m journeys as Easter break begins

More than 21m leisure journeys look set to take place over this weekend as most schools in England break for the Easter holidays, new data suggests.

Findings by the RAC show that Friday, April 4 – which is the day most schools in England finish for the end of the Easter term – and Saturday, April 5 could see the most amount of traffic on the roads as drivers escape for the holidays.

An estimated 3.4 million journeys are expected to take place on each of the two days, some 700,000 more than the 2.7 million journeys predicted to take place on Sunday, 6 April. It’s also nearly one million more than the 2.4 million journeys expected on Monday, April 7.

However, an extra 6.8 million journeys could take place between Friday and Saturday due to drivers who still haven’t made fixed plans about when to leave.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “A vehicle breakdown has no place on a holiday itinerary, so the more you can do to ensure your car is in the best possible condition before you go, the lower your chances of suffering one.

“With a massive 21m journeys expected this weekend, it’s more than likely that roads to popular holiday destinations will see their fair share of traffic. These are not only tiring to endure but increase fuel consumption significantly.