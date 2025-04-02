Vauxhall’s Corsa Electric gets range boost and vehicle-to-load tech

Vauxhall has boosted the range of its Corsa Electric while introducing new technologies to the compact battery-powered model.

Courtesy of ‘improvements in battery technology and drivetrain efficiency’, the Corsa Electric Long Range now brings a range of up to 266 miles, an increase of 14 miles over the outgoing model.

The Corsa remains one of Vauxhall’s smallest models

With a 51kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor, the Corsa Electric’s drivetrain remains largely the same as before, with improvements to the car’s range coming through advancements in the batter chemistry and extra efficiency throughout the entire motor setup. As before, the Corsa Electric can accept a charging rate of 100kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes.

The Long Range Corsa has also been equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology for the first time. This feature means that external domestic devices can be powered by the car’s batteries, giving a 3.6kW supply to items such as power tools or camping equipment. It’s accessed via the car’s standard charging cable and a V2L ‘gun’ which attaches to the end. It’s available through Vauxhall retailers, too.

Prices for the new Corsa Electric Long Range start from £28,900 in new Yes specification, which brings a number of standard features including heated front seats, rear LED lights and 16-inch diamond cut wheels. Three exterior shades – Eucalyptus Green, Cobalt Blue and Kiss Red – are also exclusive to Yes-specification Corsa models, alongside more traditional colourways.