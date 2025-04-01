Triumph 1200 Icon Edition up for grabs in upcoming charity motorcycle event

An exclusive Triumph 1200 Icon Edition is set to be one of the top prizes in store for fundraisers in an upcoming charity motorcycle event.

The ride-out event, called the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), has been running since 2012 and, since that time, has raised over $50 million (around £38.6 million) for prostate cancer research and men’s health. It sees motorcycle riders across 121 countries don suits and other smart clothing before heading out in groups.

A female rider at the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride/PA)

For this year’s event – which takes place on Sunday, May 18 – sponsors Triumph have provided prizes for the top three fundraisers. The overall winner will get a Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition – in either X or off-road-focused XE specification – which features a classic design through gold logos on the tank and an aluminium silver paint scheme.

Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “This year, we will be rewarding the highest fundraiser with an iconic motorcycle; the Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition, as well as a number of other prizes for fundraising efforts. With these prizes, we hope to unite passionate Triumph riders across the world on 18 May to join Team Triumph, dress dapper, raise money for the cause and enjoy the ride.”

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride/PA)

The second two top fundraisers will get a Triumph Modern Classic of their choice, including models such as the Speed 400, Bonneville T100 and Scrambler 900.

Interested riders can register and find a ride-out near them via the DGR website.