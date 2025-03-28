First Drive: Jeep’s Avenger gains four-wheel-drive with new 4xe version

What is it?

The Avenger 4xe is a four-wheel-drive version of the popular crossover. (Jeep)

Jeep is no stranger to four-wheel-drive vehicles, with the American firm being one of the pioneers when it comes to tough and rugged family cars.

Its smallest model, the Avenger, has proved to be a popular choice among young families, offering hybrid and electric powertrains.

However, to boost its appeal, there is now a four-wheel-drive model to add to the mix – the Avenger 4xe.

What’s new?

The 4xe comes with electric motors on the front and rear axle. (Jeep)

The acronym stands for ‘four-wheel-drive with electric’ and is commonly used throughout models in the firm’s range.

The 4xe looks almost identical to the standard Avenger. However, the changes lie beneath, with power being sent to all four wheels. There is also more underbody protection, making it more suited to off-road driving.

It comes standard with a fuel-saving mild-hybrid setup – the same that you’ll find in a Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka. But it comes with two additional electric motors located on the front and rear axle to increase its power output.

Also, the car now features multi-link rear suspension to help improve ride comfort, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Powering the car is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol. (Jeep)

Powering the car is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that boasts 48V mild-hybrid technology.

In terms of performance, the car can go from 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 120mph.

Jeep claims that its CO2 emissions are as low as 122-123g/km and that the car can achieve a combined fuel consumption figure of 52.3 mpg.

However, the 4xe is not available in electric guise and will be sold in just a mild-hybrid format.

What’s it like to drive?

To help on the off-road tracks, the 4xe comes with a bespoke ‘snow and mud’ driving mode which allows the four-wheel-drive setup to be used at speeds of up to 18mph.

Over rutted and muddy roads, the system does an excellent job of keeping the car stable, while the hill-descent control holds the brakes while traveling down a steep incline.

For a small crossover, its off-road performance is impressive with it feeling more than capable enough on some of the roughest terrains.

Out on the road, the car feels most suited to town driving with its light steering and compact dimensions.

At higher speeds, the car is refined, quiet and smooth, with limited wind and road noise entering the cabin.

However, the powertrain’s clunky transition between petrol and electric power is rather unpleasant, and the hesitant automatic gearbox doesn’t help.

Meanwhile, the steering is vague and lacks any feel, making the Avenger’s driving experience rather bland.

How does it look?

The 4xe gets a raised ride height of 10mm over the standard car. (Jeep)

The standard Avenger is a smart-looking little car with hidden rear door handles, black plastic lower body mouldings and short overhangs.

The 4xe beefs things up with roof rails, grey alloy wheel designs, all-terrain tyres and a raised ride height of 10mm to improve its ground clearance.

There are a variety of bright and vibrant colour schemes to make the car stand out and the car’s taller stance gives it more presence out on the road, too.

What’s it like inside?

Inside, there is waterproof seat upholstery. (Jeep)

The interior has similar design cues to the standard car with handy physical climate control buttons, a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

The 4xe includes a black headliner, waterproof seat material, satin silver dashboard trim and a leatherette pad that covers a deep pocket on the centre console.

There is plenty of storage space including a shelf that runs across the dashboard, a centre armrest underfloor cubby, a centre storage cut out and two deep pockets on the front seat backs.

However, the materials used throughout feel cheap with hard, brittle plastics. As a result, the Avenger doesn’t feel plush inside as some of its European rivals.

Space in the back is mixed with the car’s boxy design helping with headroom, but the kneeroom is tight with limited space to move your feet about.

In terms of boot capacity, there is a total of 321 litres or 1,277 litres with the rear seats folded – the same as in the standard car, but falling behind some of its key rivals such as the Vauxhall Mokka.

What’s the spec like?

There are two trim levels. (Jeep)

Jeep only offers the Avenger 4xe in two different flavours – Overland and The North Face Edition.

Prices start at £30,999 for the entry-level car, but this includes lots of standard equipment such as a 360-degree camera, keyless start, privacy glass, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

The North Face Edition is a bit pricier at £34,999, but boasts rubber floor mats, a rear tow hook and interior graphics on the dashboard of Mont Blanc mountain. Plus, there are options such as a sunroof, a black roof and all-terrain tyres, giving the car a more rugged look as well as increasing its off-road ability.

Verdict

If you want a small, good-looking looking and capable off-roader, the Avenger 4xe is a great choice for small families.

It should be cheap to run, it has plenty of standard equipment and it features a funky and fresh character that a lot of modern crossovers are missing.

The driving experience isn’t the best in its class, with numb steering and a sluggish gearbox, and the interior quality falls behind that of many of its key rivals. But if you want an affordable crossover with go-anywhere capabilities, the Avenger 4xe represents great value for money.