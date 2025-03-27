Shropshire Star
First Drive: Dacia takes on premium SUV rivals with new Bigster

The Bigster arrives as Dacia’s largest and most practical model to date, but is it any good? James Baggott finds out.

By contributor James Baggott
Published
Dacia Bigster
The new Dacia Bigster is here

What is it?

Dacia Bigster
The Bigster’s hybrid setup combines petrol and electric power

At a time when most car makers are pushing prices up, Dacia has done everything possible to bring them down by offering a car with the bare essentials to make driving pleasurable, but without expensive and often unnecessary extras.

What’s new?

Dacia Bigster
Sharp LED running lights give the Bigster a futuristic edge

The Bigster aims to supersize Dacia’s sales thanks to its middle-aisle £24,995 price tag and just enough accessories to keep drivers satisfied they’re not missing out.

What’s under the bonnet?

Dacia Bigster
Its tall design means the Bigster offers a good view of the road ahead

Occasionally, it runs on EV power alone, but there’s no official range as the car chops and changes as it sees fit.

What’s it like to drive?

Dacia Bigster
The Bigster provides an easy-going driving experience

The seats should really be a little more comfortable than they are and despite Dacia insisting it had worked hard to keep road noise down, we still found it a little loud. That said, it’s got a functional layout, feels solid on the road and is enjoyable to drive.

How does it look?

Dacia Bigster
Intricate wheels add some character

There’s a distinctive front end with LED driving lights, a huge Dacia badge and the design echoes that classic utilitarian look the smaller Duster mastered.

What’s it like inside?

Dacia Bigster
The interior is spacious and well equipped

Plastics feel hard wearing, the cabin is airy, thanks to a huge panoramic sunroof, and there’s loads of space in the back for your kids, dog or both.

What’s the spec like?

Dacia Bigster
Plenty of physical controls make operating settings on the move easier

We love the fact that all the mandatory (annoying) safety alerts – like lane keeping assist and speed limit warnings – are easy to turn off with one button too. Dacia engineers said it’s the first thing most owners do, so they’ve made it as easy as they can for them to do it.

Verdict

Execs admit the Bigster name is a little ‘Marmite’. But in the words of the brand’s UK boss ‘if customers got used to the Duster – named after a cleaning cloth – then I’m sure they’ll soon get used to Bigster’. He’s probably not wrong.

Name aside, the Bigster will appeal to money-conscious middle-class shoppers who strive for Marks & Spencer quality at discount store prices. Just like buying Aldi’s own-brand Jaffa Cakes for a fraction of the price of the originals, this Dacia feels a little bit like you’re cheating the system. And buyers, just like us, will love that.

