First Drive: Dacia takes on premium SUV rivals with new Bigster

What is it?

The Bigster’s hybrid setup combines petrol and electric power





At a time when most car makers are pushing prices up, Dacia has done everything possible to bring them down by offering a car with the bare essentials to make driving pleasurable, but without expensive and often unnecessary extras.

What’s new?

Sharp LED running lights give the Bigster a futuristic edge





The Bigster aims to supersize Dacia’s sales thanks to its middle-aisle £24,995 price tag and just enough accessories to keep drivers satisfied they’re not missing out.

What’s under the bonnet?

Its tall design means the Bigster offers a good view of the road ahead





Occasionally, it runs on EV power alone, but there’s no official range as the car chops and changes as it sees fit.

What’s it like to drive?

The Bigster provides an easy-going driving experience





The seats should really be a little more comfortable than they are and despite Dacia insisting it had worked hard to keep road noise down, we still found it a little loud. That said, it’s got a functional layout, feels solid on the road and is enjoyable to drive.

How does it look?

Intricate wheels add some character





There’s a distinctive front end with LED driving lights, a huge Dacia badge and the design echoes that classic utilitarian look the smaller Duster mastered.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is spacious and well equipped





Plastics feel hard wearing, the cabin is airy, thanks to a huge panoramic sunroof, and there’s loads of space in the back for your kids, dog or both.

What’s the spec like?

Plenty of physical controls make operating settings on the move easier





We love the fact that all the mandatory (annoying) safety alerts – like lane keeping assist and speed limit warnings – are easy to turn off with one button too. Dacia engineers said it’s the first thing most owners do, so they’ve made it as easy as they can for them to do it.

Verdict

Execs admit the Bigster name is a little ‘Marmite’. But in the words of the brand’s UK boss ‘if customers got used to the Duster – named after a cleaning cloth – then I’m sure they’ll soon get used to Bigster’. He’s probably not wrong.

Name aside, the Bigster will appeal to money-conscious middle-class shoppers who strive for Marks & Spencer quality at discount store prices. Just like buying Aldi’s own-brand Jaffa Cakes for a fraction of the price of the originals, this Dacia feels a little bit like you’re cheating the system. And buyers, just like us, will love that.