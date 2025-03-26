UK Drive: Ferrari’s Purosangue offers space and pace

What is it?

The Purosangue is the most practical car Ferrari offers





Fast forward to 2025, and you’d have to argue that things have gone well for Ferrari and its decision. While purists may have been aghast that a raised-up Ferrari was put into existence, the Purosangue has been proving popular. But how does it cope with the UK’s roads? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Despite its large wheels the Purosangue rides well





As with other Ferrari cars, you’ll find a wealth of high-tech materials used throughout the Purosangue, while its dedicated four-seater layout helps to give each passenger as much space as possible. You can even fold the rear seats down to increase boot space. You see? As practical as anything.

What’s under the bonnet?

Hand-painted shields are a neat extra





As mentioned, the Purosangue is four-wheel-drive, but will favour the rears during most normal driving circumstances. In terms of performance, it’ll manage 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds before rocketing on to a top speed of 193mph. This isn’t the most economical of choices, mind you, with a claimed 16.3mpg probably being on the more optimistic end of things.

What’s it like to drive?

The Purosangue corners sharply





Allow that V12 engine to stretch, however, and you’ll find yourself in a car that’ll gladly play the role of the out-and-out sports car. In classic Ferrari fashion, the Purosangue’s steering is quick but accurate and this helps the car to feel smaller and more agile than its exterior dimensions would lead you to believe. Coupled with some delightful balance and it makes for a car which is far more rewarding to drive than any of its current rivals within the market.

How does it look?

The ride remains compliant during all types of driving





The raised ground clearance over the older GTC4 Lusso gives the Purosangue even more presence out on the road. While we were very fond of the shooting brake-esque styling of its predecessor, the new Purosangue still looks very well thought-out in terms of design and feel.

What’s it like inside?

The interior gets top-notch materials and tech





Boot capacity stands at a very usable 473 litres, too, and as mentioned, you can lower the rear seats should you want to increase it. Against more ‘traditional’ Ferrari models it is comparatively roomy and offers more than enough storage room for those four occupants to bring luggage along for the ride.

What’s the spec like?

The central dial helps control heating settings





But the level of finish is, as you’d expect, excellent. The Purosangue both looks and feels special, with top-notch materials used throughout. The infotainment system – which does away with a central screen – isn’t bad, though Apple CarPlay is a pain to use. It’s a system designed for touchscreens, so navigating it using the touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel makes operating it too much hassle when you’re on the move. The large central screen of the new 12Cilindri is more intuitive in comparison.

Verdict

There are many areas where the Purosangue shies away from current convention. Its price is extortionate and its V12 engine goes against the current trend for downsizing and maximum efficiency. But the Purosangue is so well executed that it leads you to forget about these factors and revel in a car which feels both sublimely finished and wonderfully engaging.

Ferrari doesn’t want to call the Purosangue an SUV, but against a company of high-riding rivals, it is by far the most convincing blend of performance and practicality.